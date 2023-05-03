International talent saves Super W competition that threatened to stall

Six years since Super W launched in 2018, there's been little obvious evolution or growth with just two different champions and three competitive sides making their mark. Until this year. Now, as the tournament comes to a close in Townsville on Saturday in the most competitive season yet, it's the international stars that have taken the competition to another level.

Introducing Fijiana Drua last year, Rugby Australia took the first step in boosting the women's game. Opening the door to further international talent this season has expanded the game even further creating more competitive sides while also curbing the threat of Super W petering out.

Dominated by the Waratahs for the opening four seasons which saw them build a 20-match win streak and secure four straight titles, Super W was becoming boring and stale. The Melbourne Rebels, Western Force and ACT Brumbies were showing little to no progress, the depth of talent wasn't present and scorelines were blowing out. Meanwhile, the Queensland Reds were barley staying in touch with their interstate rivals.

After losing their first match and eventually the Super W title for the first time in 2022, Waratahs head coach Campbell Aitken lauded the inclusion of the Fijiana Drua to the tournament while lamenting the lack of competition for his side in the past and how "boring" the competition had become.

"I think the competition needed it, full stop," Aitken said after his side's final loss to the Drua. "My view is it got a bit boring. I know [captain Grace Hamilton] will disagree, but it's not great that one team dominates for a long period of time.

"Us beating Queensland 82-0 over two games is a sign the competition isn't as strong as it needs to be in Australia."

While the Waratahs finished the 2023 regular season unbeaten for a fifth time in six years, it wasn't the same domination they'd enjoyed previously. The Reds gave them an almighty fright in the penultimate round, scrapping through with a one-point victory thanks to a missed conversion from the sideline, while the Brumbies refused to go away in their loss.

Carys Dallinger of the Reds celebrates kicking the winning penalty Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Meanwhile across the competition tighter contests were played out. The Brumbies fell to the reigning champions by just five in hot and humid conditions in Fiji, the Rebels came within one try of the Brumbies, while the Western Force stunned Fijiana in Perth.

By season's end the Rebels remained the only team not to secure a win.

Kicking off the finals series with two of the most entertaining matches ever played in the Super W competition including a stunning 17-point come from behind victory from the Drua to knock out the Waratahs for the first time and the Reds holding on for a thrilling finish against the Brumbies, we saw six foreign-based players make their mark with many more playing a role throughout the season.

Clearly RA's decision to expand foreign player allocation has paid off.

Expanding the allocation of international players per team, with the Rebels and Force permitted seven foreign based players apiece, the Brumbies six and the Reds and Waratahs five each, many of the sides were quickly on the hunt for overseas talent.

Several Japanese players were quickly signed up, alongside Fijian players including former Saracen Rachel Laqeretabua, but it's the number of New Zealand-based players who've come across the ditch to get more game time who have made the biggest impact.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Joining the Brumbies after winning the Super Aupiki title with Matatu, Amy Rule was hugely impressive for her side as they secured their first finals place, while a trio of New Zealanders have made the most of their time in the Reds jersey with Sam Curtis, Dianne Hiini and Carys Dallinger all playing a role in the Reds ride to the Super final.

Dallinger has been such a big inclusion for the Reds it's even garnered the interest of Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning with her Australian father opening the door to wear the gold jersey instead of the black she's been chasing for so long.

What RA must figure out now and into the future is how they continue the competition's growth while also dealing with the poaching threats of the NRLW. Already the Waratahs have seen six players swayed to join the 13-player game this year, while Dallinger admitted league teams have shown interest.

Also on the agenda, the potential for a trans-Tasman competition that has been floated for over six months. While both NZR CEO Mark Robinson and outgoing RA boss Andy Marinos have agreed it's the way of the future for their respective women's competitions, no concrete plans have been put in place. With Marinos stepping down in June sources at RA have confirmed with ESPN discussions are still on going with the disruption unlikely to have an impact.

Announcing their partnership with World Rugby as part of their newly created Accelerate program, RA have secured additional investment into the women's program another massive step in bringing Australian women's rugby in-line with their international counterparts.