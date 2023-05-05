Friday Five: McLennan eyes world domination, Folau returns

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

These are some of the stories you might have missed.

MCLENNAN LOOKING TO TAKE ON THE WORLD

Leading Australian rugby out of its demise isn't enough for Hamish McLennan with the RA chairman reportedly putting his hand up to take on one of the most powerful roles in World Rugby.

McLennan told Sydney Morning Herald he was considering a run at the position of vice chairman of World Rugby, the game's global governing body, but he'll be up against stiff competition with powerbrokers in South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina also considering running.

"Yes, a few people have asked me to throw my hat in the ring, it's an intriguing thought. We'll see if anything eventuates," McLennan told SMH.

Former Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey will be confirmed in the vice chairman's role at World Rugby meetings in Paris next week, taking over from Bernard Laporte, who was convicted of corruption in France.

Jeffrey's term will run until November next year where it's expected he will run for the top job when current chairman Bill Beaumont's tenure ends at the same time.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan sitting alongside Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

McLennan has been signalled as a running mate alongside Jeffrey with the Australian believing a strong voice at the table can help grow the game in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere. But he'll face some opposition with South African Rugby president Mark Alexander also said to be a strong contender.

Former World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, who resigned after he fell just short to Beaumont after challenging for the chairman role in 2020, is also reportedly considering running. While NZR chief executive Mark Robinson could also look to run.

"Gus or Mark might have a crack, somebody from New Zealand might have a crack, so who knows the lay of the land," McLennan told the Herald. "It may not be me, but I do believe the south deserves a stronger voice at the table, and we're certainly looking to innovate around law variations and at a Super Rugby level, including how we promote the game."

McLennan would need to be nominated and seconded to run for election before a majority vote held by members from World Rugby's council.

THE DRAFT IDEA THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING

Earlier in the week it was revealed Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan was keen to create a Super Rugby draft system that would see players from across the ditch and throughout the Pacific up for grabs, mimicking the US-style draft system used in the NBA and NFL.

Alongside a draft he suggested free trade between Australia and New Zealand should open, allowing All Blacks players to play for Australian-based sides and vice versa.

His views were quickly shut down. Especially across the ditch.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan was quick to poo-poo the idea, believing that allowing All Blacks to prop up underperforming Australian sides would be a slap in the face to the hard work his club had undertaken to pull them out of their own big hole.

When asked his thoughts on the draft idea MacMillan didn't shy away, believing the way things are now shouldn't be tinkered with.

"I think we all want to see a competition where the teams go out there and every game is a battle, and I suppose you could argue over the last couple of years there's still a little bit of a gap between the top teams and the bottom teams," McMillan said.

"Players being shared over to Australia, I'm not sure I agree with that. And that's a decision for people at a higher level than me."

"All I'd say is that we've been in the situation not too long ago, as you used to keep reminding me, where we were losing a lot of games, and we had a young squad.

"And we've had a really deliberate plan over the last three or four years around going through that pain and building a squad that can be really competitive and have ongoing success. I think we're certainly trending in the right direction, and I don't want our good work in that regard to be jeopardised by decisions like that."

"I think the Australian teams are getting better. They've got plenty of talent over there, they're going to put out a great Australian side. I think they just need a little bit more time, as do the Drua and Moana."

McLennan's idea comes off the back of incumbent All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's comments that he was open to the idea of selecting non-New Zealand based players in the future, something NZR has firmly denied any time previously.

Meanwhile McLennan's idea had many pundits on both sides of the ditch debating the pros and cons of a draft. While many in New Zealand have argued it would bring little to the table for New Zealand sides and any such system would be a long way off without a Super Rugby commission to devise and administer it, reaction in Australia has been more positive.

Former Wallabies captain James Horwill has thrown his weight behind the idea, telling Stan Sport's Rugby Heaven Super Rugby needed to connect with a younger audience.

"I think rugby, globally, could have a problem with the demographic of our supporters, who are bit older, you know, sort of the male 40, 60-year-old," Horwill said.

"So I do think that there is an element of that and we need to try and engage with these young people because they're engaging with sport in a different way.

"I think you've got to look at the USA, what they do. I know it's a completely different system and mentality, but I think there is a benefit.

"Think of the content you can get around the draft system, getting to know these young guys, build them as a brand, because a lot of people you speak to on the street, they go, 'I don't know who's in the Reds side, I couldn't name you a player that plays'.

"Where if you can get them to know who these players are at a young age and watch them through the journey with the content, the social media, the ability to look at a different way, I personally think it's a really good idea."

Either way, there's still plenty of things that need to be handled - such as a Super Rugby commission - before Super Rugby Pacific can move forward.

RUGBY'S BIGGEST NAMES CLASH

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau is set to make his return to the international stage at the end of the month when he runs out for a star-studded World XV side against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Folau is expected to spearhead one side with returning Wallabies coach Eddie Jones leading the other as two of Australian rugby's biggest names return to London.

Israel Folau playing for Shining Arcs Tokyo Bay Urayasu. Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

It will be Jones's first return to Twickenham since he walked out on England less than a year out from the World Cup, only to take the reins of his home country months later. No doubt he's expecting a vocal reception.

It's also Folau's first time returning to the ground where he played his last Test in the gold jersey, scoring two tries in the Wallabies smashing 37-18 loss to England. This was, of course, orchestrated by Jones and perhaps could foreshadow what to expect on the weekend.

World Cup-winning New Zealand coach Steve Hansen will take the reins of the World XV side and his decision to include the controversial former Wallaby will no doubt be met with mixed reactions after he was sacked by RA in 2019 after posting homophobic and offensive messages on social media.

Switching codes to rugby league, Folau played a season in France before returning to the 15-player code in Japan while he switched his national allegiance to Tonga making his first appearance on the international stage since his sacking last year. An injury early in the match cut his return short, however. He's now pushing for a third World Cup appearance.

Folau will be joined by current Wallabies Marika Koroibete - who recently won the John Eales medal for his outstanding 2022 season - and Nick Phipps, while Fijian Semi Radradra and former All Black Charles Piutau will bolster a fierce backline.

Jones has also been busy putting together a Baa-Baas team featuring Welsh stars Rhys Webb and Taulupe Faletau, Springbok Andre Esterhuizen and some of his former England stars like wingers Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

BATTLE FOR WHITE'S SIGNATURE HEATS UP

Off contract at the end of the season, Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White is a hot commodity with the Brumbies, Western Force and Japanese clubs all in the race for his signature.

Signing a one-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies last year to figure into World Cup plans, White is now making financial demands Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham doesn't believe his side can meet without RA's assistance.

Nic White of the Brumbies. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It leaves the Brumbies exposed to rivals the Force pouncing on the 32-year-old as they look for more experience to bolster their squad next year while he also received several offers from Japanese clubs last year.

With so much uncertainty around their roster for next year, Larkham said it was up to RA and the players to handle their contracts.

"There's a couple of guys there that have contract negotiations ongoing with Rugby Australia and whilst we're part of it, it's really up to Rugby Australia and the individual," he said.

"We've certainly got a list of players that we've wanted to get signed for a while now, going back pretty much six months.

"We've been going through our list making sure we're getting the guys we want and there's obviously a couple of guys who still have to sign.

"We're doing everything we can to try and help them sign on the dotted line."

White was one of two halfbacks selected in Eddie Jones' most recent Wallabies training camp alongside Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan. With Queensland's Tate McDermott and NSW's Jake Gordan all recent re-signing with Australian rugby with hopes to push into the Wallabies squad for this year and beyond.

PAISAMI STAYING RED

In a massive win for the struggling franchise, Reds hard hitting centre Hunter Paisami is reportedly set to be staying up north for another year.

With fears growing that he may make the move south to Melbourne to link up with current teammate Taniela Tupou who's signed with the Rebels from 2024, the Wallabies midfielder has opted to remain in the heat for another year.

While the Reds are still without a coach for the 2024 season, after Brad Thorn announced his resignation just last month, Paisami has reportedly signed a one-year deal according to The Roar and will join halfback Tate McDermott, who recently re-signed as he looks to see where he fits in Eddie Jones's future Wallabies plans.