Aaron Mauger will finish up as Moana Pasifika coach at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, after two years at the helm of the expansion franchise.

News of Mauger's departure emerged on Sunday afternoon, with the team making it official on Monday ahead of their final two games of the 2023 season.

"We accept Aaron's resignation and understand his decision to prioritise his family," franchise chairman Sir Michael Jones said. "We thank him for his dedicated work as Head Coach. Both in establishing the rugby management team from its inception and developing a roster of largely inexperienced players, with half the team having never played in a Super Rugby match prior to joining Moana Pasifika.

"This accomplishment is especially notable considering the disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent storm weeks last year, and a tough 2023 season. Aaron's unwavering professionalism throughout his time with Moana Pasifika in steering our waka has been commendable."

Without a win in 2023, Moana have struggled to match it with their Super Rugby Pacific counterparts, suffering multiple heavy defeats through 13 rounds. But they have also shown glimpses of their ability, going within a late penalty try of upsetting the Blues while a late blunder saw them miss the chance to beat the Force in Perth earlier this year.

They have also struggled to attract crowds to Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, an issue which has only further been highlighted by the spectacular scenes that have surrounded fellow expansion outfit Fijian Drua's home fixtures this season.

Still, Mauger has done his best to build a team from scratch amid a challenging environment, not least of which because of a COVID outbreak that delayed their tournament debut last season.

The former Highlanders coach will now step away to focus on his family.

"I love this team immensely and it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of this special journey for Moana Pasifika and broader movement for the Pasifika community," Mauger said.

"I have given everything for the cause in testing conditions but it's now time for me to return home to my family and give my best back to Amy and my four beautiful children."

Moana Pasifika will now begin the search for Mauger's replacement, meaning there are now four New Zealand-based franchises seeking new coaches for 2024.