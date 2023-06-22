Super Rugby Final line-ups

It's finally here, the Super Rugby Pacific Final. After 17 weeks of rugby, played between 12 teams and across four nations we're down to the final two; the Crusaders and the Chiefs.

Dropping just one match through the whole season, the Chiefs have proven themselves the team to beat and the favourites to lift the title in 2023. Led by playmaker Damien McKenzie behind an incredible forward pack, the Chiefs have barely missed a beat, securing the minor premiership and a home final series.

Meanwhile, seemingly perennial champions the Crusaders haven't had it all their own way in 2023. Dropping their opening match of the season -- against finalist rivals the Chiefs -- the Crusaders would go on to end the regular season with two losses as they battled through injury troubles. But a huge win over the Blues in the semifinal proved they've definitely got plenty of threats up their sleeve.

Sam Whitelock returns for the Crusaders this Friday against the Highlanders Joe Allison/Getty Images

Richie Mo'unga was again the star for his side throughout the season, while Jack Goodhue has been firing on all cylinders since his return from a knee injury.

It'll be the end of an era on Saturday night as they farewell coach Scott Robertson, who's led them to six straight titles, as well as several stars including Mo'unga and captain Sam Whitelock. Can they send their leaders our on a high? Or will the Chiefs spoil the party and claim their first title since 2013?

Read on for team line-ups, news and odds.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Leinert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa'I, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi

Team news: Preparing to take the final hurdle and claim glory for the first time in 10-years, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has named an unchanged 23 with just one positional switch for the final match of the year. In his final match for the Chiefs, Pita Gus Sowakula has been given the nod ahead of new All Black Samipeni Finau at blindside flanker with McMillan explaining he wanted Finau to bring his energy off the bench to close out the match. Meanwhile, captain Sam Cane will run out for his 150th match in the red and black jersey but there's likely to be much focus on the milestone in a week he's described as "relaxing and enjoyable".

Stumbling against the Crusaders in the final and semifinal in the last two seasons -- granted in Christchurch -- McMillan and his players know just how big their opposition can be when it comes to playoff matches, but are hoping a hostile home crowd will give them the advantage this time around.

"It's not always been pleasant going to Christchurch in the middle of winter and facing their parochialism," McMillan said.

"But I've also experienced what it's like here.

"When the cowbells are ringing and 25,000 are vocal getting behind the team, we're going to need them to be in our colours, loud and proud, making sure the opposition understand they're a long way from home.

"The cowbells won't be the difference, but they'll certainly make a difference."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga,e Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Oliver Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Rueben O'Neill, Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Gergus Burke, Chay Fihaki

Team news: On the hunt to make history, Scott Robertson has called in veteran lock Sam Whitelock to make his return following a niggly Achilles injury for his final outing in the red jersey. Playing just seven games this season as he battled with several injuries, Whitelock is giving himself every chance to run on against the Chiefs in his side's hunt for a seventh straight title. The lock is just one of two changes with New Zealand U-20 captain George Bell set to come off the bench, despite not playing since he fractured his ankle in February. The dangerous ball runner replaces hooker Brodie McAlister, who sustained a serious hamstring injury against the Blues.

Odds: Chiefs $1.90, +0.5 $1.90, Crusaders $1.90, -0.5 $1.90