BRISBANE -- An ANZAC-style invitational team has been given the green light to face the British & Irish Lions in 2025, after Rugby Australia confirmed the dates of the historic tour on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions will face the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney as part of a nine-game tour that will also see the tourists face a combined Australia-New Zealand outfit in Adelaide the week before the first Test.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan last year first flagged the idea of reviving a joint Australia-New Zealand team -- the last time such a team was formed was in 1989 -- to face the Lions and while interest from New Zealand Rugby was originally lukewarm, it appears the concept has got the go ahead because no All Blacks squad members will be made available.

With New Zealand set to face France in a three-Test series during the same international window, it is expected that All Blacks who are instead playing in Japanese rugby or elsewhere, and therefore not eligible for Test selection, will instead be targeted to join the invitational team.

The Lions will also face all five Australian Super Rugby franchises despite previous concerns one or two might miss out, with all but Melbourne Rebels' fixture against the tourists set to take place before the three-Test series gets underway.

Western Force will host the opening match of the tour in Perth on Jun. 28, with the Lions then set to face the Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies before the historic match in Adelaide.

"The British & Irish Lions Tour is one of the great sporting festivals -- it is a real landmark of Australian and world sport," RA chief executive Phil Waugh said.

"Rugby Australia is looking forward to welcoming back the Lions for the first time in 12 years -- as well as the tens of thousands of Lions fans from the northern hemisphere.

"It is an exciting fixture of matches all around the country with the Lions taking on our Super Rugby franchises, three massive Test matches, and a marquee match in Adelaide featuring a combined invitational Australia-New Zealand side."

Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Lions last visited Australia in 2013, recording a 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies after winning the first and third Tests in Brisbane and Sydney respectively.

That series defeat brought down the curtain on Robbie Deans' five-year tenure as Wallabies coach and gave the Lions their first series win since 1997. In 2021, the Lions were beaten 2-1 by the Springboks in South Africa on their most recent tour.

"We are delighted to announce the Tour schedule today as we look ahead to what is to be one of the most eagerly anticipated Series in history," Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said. "I want to take the opportunity to thank Rugby Australia for the strong level of collaboration in planning for this tour and we look forward to continuing to work with them over the next two years.

"I would also like to thank Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship, whose cooperation has resulted in the longest preparation period for a tour in recent history, which gives us the best possible chance of a Series victory. We look forward to continuing to work with our hosts and our partners to create one of the best tours ever."

While the Wallabies and coach Eddie Jones have the far more immediate task of arresting a 0-2 game start to their 2023 season when they face the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup, and then the Rugby World Cup, to consider, the opportunity to face the Lions remains one of the great lures for an Australian rugby player.

RA has already signed up key Wallabies Taniela Tupou, Nic White, Len Ikitau, Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight and Tate McDermott, as well as code-hopper Joseph Suaali'i, for the tour, with the focus now set to shift to impressive youngsters Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen and Carter Gordon.

While the combined Australia-New Zealand team might not have as many headline names as originally envisaged, it is possible that Richie Mo'unga, who begins a three-year deal with Toshiba in Japan after this year's World Cup, could be among the New Zealanders targeted for the game in Adelaide.

2025 LIONS TOUR SCHEDULE

28 June: Lions vs. Western Force, Optus Stadium, Perth

2 July: Lions vs. Queensland Reds, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

5 July: Lions vs. New South Wales Waratahs, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

9 July: Lions vs. ACT Brumbies, GIO Stadium, Canberra

12 July: Lions vs. Invitational AU & NZ XV, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

19 July: Lions vs. Wallabies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

22 July: Lions vs. Melbourne Rebels, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

26 July: Lions vs. Wallabies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2 August: Lions vs. Wallabies, Accor Stadium, Sydney