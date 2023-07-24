Wright's shock axing puts Wallabies on notice

Not that they needed a reminder but Tom Wright's shock axing from the Wallabies squad has reaffirmed the understanding that no one's place in the World Cup squad is guaranteed, returning fullback Andrew Kellaway has said.

The Melbourne Rebels utility looms as the man most likely to come in for Wright at fullback in Bledisloe I, after the Brumbies flyer was sensationally dumped from Jones 34-man squad altogether, rather than rotated out of the matchday 23 as had been expected.

Wright seemingly paid the price for two huge errors late in the 34-31 loss to Argentina in Sydney, a knock-on and a poorly executed pass to Carter Gordon proving to be big moments in a performance that Kellaway otherwise didn't think was all that bad.

"To tell you the truth I think Wrighty was pretty good to be honest. First game in South Africa, limited opportunities, the way the game went we didn't have a lot of ball, I think the stats were sort of 70/30 or something to that effect," Kellaway said.

"Again as an outside back, wing, fullback, it's tough to get in the game there, so I didn't think he did a lot wrong. Even against Argentina I thought he had some great touches."

Kellaway, who last week returned to the main squad alongside Jordan Petaia from the "rehab group" -- where co-captain Michael Hooper now finds himself in a race against the clock to be fit to face the All Blacks -- has played the majority of his Test rugby on the right wing. But he did start at fullback in the hugely controversial corresponding fixture in Melbourne last year, scoring two tries before that decision from French referee Mathieu Raynal.

Andrew Kellaway runs the ball for Australia during the 2022 Bledisloe Cup game against the All Blacks in Melbourne, September 15, 2022 Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Having overcome a hamstring injury, Kellaway said the key was for him to play his own style and not to try and replicate the deeds of his teammates.

"The thing for me and my game is I'm confident that I bring something, it's different to what Wrighty brings and it's different to what Nela [Taniela Tupou] brings, it's different to what Marky Nawaqanitawase brings," he said.

"So for me it's not really about comparing the two of us, or any of us really, it's being really clear about what I can do and what I can bring, and bringing that in spades."

While Wright could yet find his way back into Jones' final 33-man squad for the World Cup, he has missed the opportunity for a final audition, or at least to redeem himself for those errors in Sydney, by being left out of the group that will face the All Blacks twice over the next two weeks.

While the continued selections of Suliasi Vunivalu and Ben Donaldson -- who is yet to feature in the gold jersey this year -- continue to confuse some Wallabies supporters, Jones clearly wants to see more of the duo in the Australian environment.

One report also suggested Jones was ready to name his World Cup squad before the Bledisloe series as a means of instilling some measure of confidence in a group that is 0-2 this season, and to remove any anxiety or uncertainty that some players might be feeling.

But Kellaway said that was just part of the job.

Tom Wright of Wallabies is tackled by Matias Moroni of Argentina. Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I don't think anxiety is the right word, I think it's expectation. We've always known that, if you don't perform you're out," he said. "Seeing a guy of Wrighty's class leave the group is only sort of reaffirmation of that fact, so I don't think there's anything new there, that's something that's always been true... all of us, and everyone in their own way, is so focused on what they've got to do come Saturday night.

"So I'm sure that everyone has got the World Cup in the back of their mind and I think that's a good thing, I think that's important, because it's a big milestone right? But as I said by Friday there's no room for that sort of stuff and everyone is really focused."

Meanwhile, Taniela Tupou said he was getting over a bout of sickness and was ready to go against the All Blacks on Saturday, after coming through an emotional game in Tonga on his return to action after nine months out with an Achilles injury.

Jones will name his 23 to face the All Blacks on Thursday morning, with Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi in line to replace the injured Len Ikitau in the midfield.