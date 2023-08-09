Wallabies great Michael Hooper has likely missed the chance to represent Australia at a third Rugby World Cup, with the veteran No. 7 set to be left out of Eddie Jones' 33-man squad for France.

Talk of Hooper's impending omission had been circulating all week and it is believed he was informed he had been overlooked on Wednesday as other Wallabies instead received the good news they had made the cut.

Wallabies scrum-half Nic White received his call while on a visit to Parliament House alongside Rob Valetini, Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh and RA president Joe Roff.

Hooper's axing will come as a shock to many given the flanker's vast experience, all 125 caps' worth, but an untimely calf injury is largely responsible for derailing his World Cup hopes.

Hooper was injured in the build-up to the Wallabies' Test with Argentina in July, as first reported by ESPN, and while he was originally only expected to miss one Bledisloe Cup Test, his failure to recover in time to face the All Blacks in Dunedin last weekend appeared telling.

It is understood Hooper's recovery had been tracking on schedule, only for the most-capped Wallabies captain of all time to then suffer a setback. The fact that Hooper did not even travel to New Zealand for Bledisloe II as part of the wider squad was a key sign he may be a sensational omission from Jones' World Cup squad.

Any fears Jones will have had about overlooking Hooper, whom he named as co-captain alongside James Slipper in June, were then allayed with Fraser McReight producing a stellar effort against the All Blacks in the 23-20 defeat on the weekend.

The rise of Brumbies young gun Tom Hooper, who has the ability to play on both sides of the back-row, only further increased the pressure on the Waratahs great, who on Monday night won an incredible 8th Matt Burke Cup as NSW's best player for 2023.

Michael Hooper is set to be a big omission when Eddie Jones unveils his World Cup squad on Thursday night. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

But just as his Super Rugby career came to an unflattering end in a quarterfinal walloping at the hands of the Blues in Auckland, Hooper's Test career now looks to have had a line drawn under it on 125 caps.

With Jones already balancing other injured players Samu Kerevi, Dave Porecki and Jordan Uelese, the Wallabies coach would have been taking a sizeable risk by including a still recuperating Hooper in his World Cup squad.

Len Ikitau, too, has been overlooked, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Elsewhere, it is expected that both Ben Donaldson and Suliasi Vunivalu have made Jones' 33-man squad.

Donaldson's inclusion will likely divide opinion given his indifferent Super Rugby form, but the fact that he was maintained in the Wallabies squad throughout the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup suggested Jones was always likely to take him to France.

With Bernard Foley on the outer this year, Donaldson offers utility cover as both a third fly-half and at fullback, where he started the Waratahs' quarterfinal against the Blues.

Jones has meanwhile made no secret of his interest in Vunivalu, after including him in his first training squad in April to enforce the "cattle prod" to help the Reds winger unleash his potential.

Vunivalu was then named on the right wing to face the Springboks in Pretoria, but failed to make any meaningful impact on the game before he was then yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown.

Jones will unveil his full 33-man squad on Thursday night.

Another key feature of the announcement will be whether Jones opts for co-captains, or names Tate McDermott as his sole skipper for the tournament. McDermott did a fine job piloting the Wallabies in Dunedin and with Slipper no longer regarded as a guaranteed run-on selection because of the emergence of Angus Bell, it may be that Jones sticks with the Queensland No. 9 as his captain.

The Wallabies are gathering in Darwin for a final World Cup camp and will also visit Arnhem Land before returning to Sydney for their departure to Paris. They have one final warm-up game against France on Aug. 25, before they open their World Cup campaign back at the Stade de France on Sept. 9.