Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule and finals bracket

Check out all the fixtures and venues for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, including the knockout bracket.

What is the Rugby World Cup's format?

The 20 teams were drawn into four pools of five nations. The top two in each pool will advance to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moves onto the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The tournament is being hosted in France from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

GROUP STAGE

Friday, September 8

Pool A: France vs. New Zealand - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9:15p.m. local / 5:15am AEST / 9:15pm UK)

Saturday, September 9

Pool A: Italy vs. Namibia - (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint Etienne; 1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEST / 1p.m. UK)

Pool B: Ireland vs. Romania - (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; 3:30p.m. local/ 9:30p.m. AEST / 3:30p.m. UK)

Pool C: Australia vs. Georgia - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 6p.m. local / 2a.m. AEST / 6p.m. UK)

Pool D: England vs. Argentina - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST, 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, September 10 Pool D: Japan vs. Chile - (Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse; 1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEST / 1p.m. UK)

Pool B: South Africa vs. Scotland - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool C: Wales vs. Fiji - (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p/m/ UK)

Thursday, September 14

Pool A: France vs. Uruguay - (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Friday, September 15

Pool A: New Zealand vs. Namibia - (Stadium de Toulouse; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Saturday, September 16

Pool D: Samoa vs. Chile - (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; 3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 3p.m. UK)

Pool C: Wales vs. Portugal - (Stade de Nice, Nice; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45pm UK)

Pool B: Ireland vs. Tonga - (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST/ 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, September 17

Pool B: South Africa vs. Romania - (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; 3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 3p.m. UK)

Pool C: Australia vs. Fiji - (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool D: England vs. Japan - (Stade de Nice, Nice; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Wednesday, September 20

Pool A: Italy vs. Uruguay - (Stade de Nice, Nice; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45p.m. UK)

Thursday, September 21

Pool A: France vs. Namibia - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Friday, September 22

Pool D: Argentina vs. Samoa - (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45a.m. UK)

Saturday, September 23

Pool C: Georgia vs. Portugal - (Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse; 2p.m. local / 10p.m. AEST / 2p.m. UK)

Pool D: England vs. Chile - (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool B: South Africa vs. Ireland - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST/ 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, September 24

Pool B: Scotland vs. Tonga - (Stade de Nice, Nice; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool C: Wales vs. Australia - (OL Stadium, Lyon; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Wednesday September 27

Pool A: Uruguay vs. Namibia - (OL Stadium, Lyon; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45p.m. UK)

Thursday, September 28

Pool D: Japan vs. Samoa - (Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Friday, September 29

Pool A: New Zealand vs. Italy - (OL Stadium, Lyon; 9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Saturday, September 30

Pool D: Argentina vs. Chile - (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes; 3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 3p.m. UK)

Pool C: Fiji vs. Georgia - (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; 5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool B: Scotland vs. Romania - (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEST / 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, October 1

Pool C: Australia vs. Portugal - (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne; 5:45p.m. local / 2:45am AEDT / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool B: South Africa vs. Tonga - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

Thursday, October 5

Pool A: New Zealand vs. Uruguay - (OL Stadium, Lyon; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

Friday, October 6

Pool A: France vs. Italy - (OL Stadium, Lyon; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

Saturday, October 7

Pool C: Wales vs. Georgia - (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes; 3p.m. local / 12am AEDT / 3p.m. UK)

Pool D: England vs. Samoa - (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; 5:45p.m. local / 2:45a.m. AEDT / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool B: Ireland vs. Scotland - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, October 8 Pool D: Japan vs. Argentina - (Stade de la Beajoire, Nantes; 1p.m. local / 10p.m. AEDT / 3p.m. UK)

Pool B: Tonga vs. Romania - (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; 5:45p.m. local / 2:45a.m. AEDT / 5:45p.m. UK)

Pool C: Fiji vs. Portugal - (Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 14

Quarterfinal 1: Winner Pool C vs. Runner-up Pool D - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 5p.m. local / 2a.m. AEDT / 5p.m. UK)

Quarterfinal 2: Winner Pool B vs. Runner-up Pool A - (Stade de France Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Quarterfinal 3: Winner Pool D vs. Runner-up Pool C - (Stade de Marseille, Marseille; 5 p.m. local / 2a.m. AEDT / 5p.m. UK)

Quarterfinal 4: Winner Pool A vs. Runner-up Pool B - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9 p.m. local / 6 a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Friday, Oct.20

Semifinal 1: Winner quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner quarterfinal 2 - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6 a.m. AEDT / 9 p.m. UK)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Semifinal 2: Winner quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner quarterfinal 4 - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6 a.m. AEDT / 9.m. UK)

BRACKET - THIRD PLACE

Friday, Oct. 27 Runner-up semifinal 1 vs. Runner-up semifinal 2 - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 9p.m. UK)

BRACKET - FINAL

Saturday, Oct. 28 Winner semifinal 1 vs. Winner semifinal 2 - (Stade de France, Saint-Denis; 9p.m. local / 6 a.m. AEDT/ 9p.m. UK)