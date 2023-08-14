Frenchflyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, the French rugby federation said on Monday.

Ntamack was scheduled to undergo a knee scanon Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.

"Romain, our thoughts are with you. The entire group supports you and wishes you a good recovery," the federation posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be back," Ntamack posted earlier on Monday.