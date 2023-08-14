France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, reported L'Equipe newspaper and other French media.

Ntamack is due to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.

The No.10 posted on social media platform 'X' "I'll be back" on Monday all but confirming his absence for the tournament.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to 'Les Bleus', with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8.

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.