PARIS -- Ben Donaldson will start at fullback for the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup opener, with coach Eddie Jones looking to shore up his side's goal kicking options for the Stade de France clash with Georgia.

Donaldson's inclusion ahead of incumbent Andrew Kellaway was the only surprise in an otherwise predictable starting XV that will have to manage sweltering conditions in Paris on Saturday afternoon.

The temperature is expected to top out at 35 degrees Celsius in the mid-afternoon, with conditions to be only slightly cooler come the 6p.m. local kick-off.

Given Carter Gordon's struggles in front of goal -- he kicked only one from five against France late last month -- Jones said it was prudent to have some cover from the kicking tee.

"Andrew is right for selection, we just felt for this game Donno gives us the coverage we need," Jones explained.

"He's been training with us for six to eight weeks mostly at fullback rather than 10. His goal kicking has been at a high standard which obviously gives us two [options] for the game. With Nic White off the bench it gives us three for the game. That's an area we've needed to bolster, hence the selection."

The Wallabies team has an average of only 19 Test caps, with 17 of the matchday 23 set to play their first ever World Cup match.

"Well, there's no advantage or disadvantages, it's our best team," Jones said when asked about his youthful 23. "It's 20 years since Australia's picked a young team like this, and it shows a changing of the guard. This is a new team that wants to take Australian rugby forward.

"We want to play a game that enthuses people in Australia to want to follow the Wallabies again. We've dropped down the rankings and followings in Australia in the national sports team and we want to be a team that everyone in Australia admires, respects, they want to watch play, and this group of young men have got the opportunity on Saturday to do that.

"For such a young team, the way they've conducted themselves during the preparation of the World Cup has been absolutely first class and Will's [Skelton] done a great job as captain, stepped in post the rugby championship, and they're ready to go on Saturday.

"And we want to be that team that is admired, respected and everyone in Australia is sitting on the edge of their seat and can't wait to see this team play."

Jones opted for Richie Arnold in the second-row alongside skipper Will Skelton, while powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou came through his 67-minute return in the loss to France a fortnight ago to retain his spot at tighthead prop for what will be his 50th Test cap.

The back-row is unchanged while the return of Samu Kerevi and winger Marika Koroibete, at the expense of Lalakai Foketi and Suliasi Vunivalu, are the other changes to the backline.

Ben Donaldson (R) laughs with Samu Kerevi at a Wallabies training session. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kerevi had been in some doubt for the Georgia game but the inside centre trained fully on Wednesday to prove his fitness after he suffered a broken hand in Bledisloe II.

Both Foketi and Vunivalu have dropped back to the bench in a 5-3 split, with Nic White offering scrum-half cover for Tate McDermott ahead of Issak Fines-Leleiwasa. Props Blake Schoupp and Zane Nonggorr, hooker Matt Faessler, and back-rowers Langi Gleeson and Rob Leota complete the replacements.

The Wallabies haven't lost a World Cup opener since they were defeated by South Africa way back in 1995. They were put to the test four years ago in Sapporo by Fiji, before running away to a comfortable victory in the second half.

Georgia are a team on the improve, but the stifling heat is unlikely to play in the Europeans' favour.

AUSTRALIA:

Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Richie Arnold, Taniela Tupou, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.