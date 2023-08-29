Rugby World Cup 2023: rolling injury coverage

Check out all the injuries and player replacements for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Rolling injury coverage:

Argentina:

Ignacio Calles, ruptured ACL, ruled out of World Cup

England:

Anthony Watson, ruled out with calf injury; Jonny May called up

Elliot Daly reportedly ruled out

Jack van Poortvliet, ankle injury; Alex Mitchell called in as replacement.

France:

Romain Ntamack, ACL injury; Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy inline as replacements.

Jack van Poortvliet of England receives attention to his injured right ankle David Rogers/Getty Images

Ireland:

Cian Healy ruled out with calf injury; Jeremy Loughman brought in

Japan:

James Moore, withdrawn with conditioning issues; replaced by uncapped Amanaki Saumaki.

New Zealand:

Tyrel Lomax, leg gash requiring 30 stitches, unlikely World Cup opener vs. France