On the eve of tournament kick-off, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew and Rugby World Cup historian Lance Peatey name their winners in France. (1:56)

New Zealand midfielder Jordie Barrett will miss the Rugby World Cup opener against France while battling knee soreness, but Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi will be available to face Georgia after getting through a full session of training on Wednesday.

Barrett, who has proved a revelation at inside centre this season after shifting forward, had not trained this week in the lead up to Friday's game at Stade de France, and was replaced by Anton Lienert-Brown in the team to face Les Bleus.

The Chiefs centre was one of three changes to the New Zealand side that was hammered 35-7 by the Springboks a fortnight ago, with prop Nepo Laulala and back-rower Dalton Papali'i also coming into the run-on side.

Meanwhile, a free-running Kerevi was a welcomed sight at Wallabies training on Wednesday morning after he had taken no part in the team's session a day earlier.

"Yep, Samu trained the whole session," Wallabies assistant coach Neal Hatley said Wednesday. "He's available [for selection], so Eddie will make that decision, the final decision on that today or tonight and then we'll announce everything tomorrow [Thursday].

"But he's obviously trained today and he is available."

In the 15-minute window reporters were allowed to take photos and video during Tuesday's session -- the biggest of the Wallabies preparations for their tournament opener against Georgia -- Kerevi was the only player of the 33-man squad not to take part and was later spotted sitting in the dugout without his boots as the session got underway.

Jordie Barrett broke the Wallabies' hearts in 2022 in Melbourne, his late try securing a hugely controversial win at Marvel Stadium WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Kerevi's inability to complete the session may have previously ruled him out of selection considerations to face Georgia, but Hatley confirmed he was very much in the frame to return at No. 12.

"I think the week varies to when we play and what's coming up... we're trying to find the sweet spot that we think gives our players the best [chance] to keep improving every day and to be ready to win Test matches on the weekend.

"There's no specific reason [why Kerevi didn't train on Tuesday], again he's been coming back so he has a really individualized plan... just to make sure he's in the very best position to contribute if he's called on."

Both the All Blacks and tournament hosts France will know that top spot in Pool A is likely on the line on Friday night's blockbuster opener, though the result of Pool B, and the quarterfinal opponents, are unknown given the presence of South Africa, Ireland and Scotland.

"It is a privilege to play in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. "What makes it extra special is playing the host nation who are a very proud and in-form team.

"World Cups are different. The initial goal is to qualify for the quarterfinals and to do that we must build our game through the pool stage. That starts in game one, where we have an opportunity to compete against one of the clear tournament favourites."

NEW ZEALAND TEAM VS. FRANCE

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku