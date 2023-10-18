Brittany Mitchell breaks down Eddie Jones' announcement that he'll stay on as Wallabies coach during a lively and packed-out press conference. (1:59)

Rugby Australia have unveiled next season's Super W fixtures with more double-headers added, while hopes of an expanded competition with New Zealand's Super Rugby Aupiki have been dashed.

The five-round regular season and two-week finals series will remain with 12 fixtures to be played as double-headers alongside Super Rugby Pacific fixtures in both Australia and Fiji, with Fijiana Drua to host two matches including the Waratahs who're yet to make the journey to the Pacific nation.

While the double-headers are a big win for the competition with added exposure and access to better facilities, the inability for Rugby Australia and New Zealand to agree on a combined trans-Tasman competition is a big blow for the development of the game.

NZR announced their expanded Aupiki competition last week which will include a full home and away season before a final, as well as a longer preseason training program and an increase in player payment. Despite the increased season, the Aupiki competition is still not as long as Australia's Super W season.

While talks about an expanded trans-Tasman competition have been ongoing for several months, an RA spokesperson told ESPN the two sporting bodies were unable to come to an agreement as New Zealand players would no longer be under contract by the time the Super W season finishes at the end of April.

Meanwhile, the Super W season will kick off mid-March, with the competition supported by an additional sevens competition with the Next Gen Sevens competition evolving into the Super Rugby Women's 7s competition and the launch of a new Super Rugby women's U19 competition.

It was also announced the competition will feature an official pre-season with fixtures to include overseas based clubs from New Zealand and Japan.

Making the announcement on Wednesday RA chief Phil Waugh said he was excited to see the expansion of the development pathways alongside the growth of Super W competition, but admitted expanding the competition wasn't financially feasible at this time.

"The Super W draw for 2024 ensures we will be showcasing the best women's rugby players from across Australia and Fiji to the biggest possible audience," Waugh said.

"We are also excited to implement an official three-week pre-season window next season, which will see our Australian clubs host a number of trial games against teams from Oceania and Japan.

"While we would have loved to expand the Super W competition - and we remain committed to doing so - the reality is that the investment required to do so for 2024 would have required the removal of funding from other areas of the women's program, such as development, the new high-performance staff and player payments.

"In the near future we will be able to share more details about the second phase of Rugby Australia's strategic plan for the growth of the women's game, encompassing the 2024 and 2025 seasons leading into the next Rugby World Cup in England."

The announcement comes as the Wallaroos prepare for their opening Test against England in the inaugural WXV1 competition om Friday in New Zealand.

Super W 2024 fixtures

ROUND 1

Fri 15 March, 4.30pm - Force v Rebels - HBF Park, Perth*

Sat 16 March, 5.05pm - Waratahs v Brumbies - Allianz Stadium, Sydney*

Sun 17 March, TBC - Reds v Drua - Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane

ROUND 2

Fri 22 March, 5.05pm - Brumbies v Rebels - GIO Stadium, Canberra*

Sat 23 March, 2.05pm - Force v Reds - HBF Park, Perth*

Sat 23 March, TBC - Drua v Waratahs - Fiji TBC*

ROUND 3

Fri 29 March. 5.05pm - Waratahs v Rebels - Allianz Stadium, Sydney*

Sat 30 March, 10.35am - Drua v Force - Fiji TBC*

Sat 30 March, 4.05pm - Reds v Brumbies - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane*

ROUND 4

Fri 5 April, 5.05pm - Rebels v Reds - AAMI Park, Melbourne*

Sat 6 April, 3.05pm - Force v Waratahs - UWA Sports Park, Perth

Sat 6 April, 5.05pm - Brumbies v Drua - GIO Stadium, Canberra*

ROUND 5

Fri 12 April, 5.05pm- Waratahs v Reds - Allianz Stadium, Sydney*

Sat 13 April, 2.35pm- Brumbies v Force - Viking Park, Canberra

Sat 13 April, 5.05pm - Rebels v Drua - AAMI Park, Melbourne*

SEMI-FINALS

Sat 20 April / Sun 21 April TBC

GRAND FINAL

Sat 27 April / Sun 28 April TBC