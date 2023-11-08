2024 Super Rugby Pacific squads: Who's in; who's out?

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discuss Hamish McLennan's future as RA chairman and if there needs to be more change after the Wallabies' World Cup. (3:46)

The Rugby World Cup may have only just concluded, but already the southern hemisphere rugby community is turning to 2024.

While those involved in the game's global showpiece -- or at least those who made the knockout phase -- enjoying the offseason, the 12 Super Rugby Pacific franchises are either already back training or are preparing to return to the paddock over the next couple of weeks.

As the weather warms up down south, so will the preseason, as teams put in the hard work in the search for that edge through the opening weeks of the competition, which kicks off on Feb. 23.

The tournament still has its detractors, meanwhile, and an independent commission is still to be formally set up. But competition organisers at least managed to agree on a day when the 12 playing squads would be confirmed.

Check out the team lists below!

BLUES

TBA

BRUMBIES

TBA

CHIEFS

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Peniasi Malimali, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Forwards: Sione Ahio, George Dyer, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Jared Proffit, Aidan Ross Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tyrone Thompson, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa'i, Jimmy Tupou, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tom Florence, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Malachi Wrampling-Alec.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane, veteran lock Brodie Retallick, scrum-half Brad Weber and cult hero Pita-Gus Sowakula are the key departures from an otherwise settled Chiefs squad, one that will still be loaded with Test talent in 2024. The Chiefs have had a handful of players graduate from the extended squad onto fulltime contracts while Kale Trask and Jimmy Tupou are arrivals of note from Japan and the Blues respectively.

CRUSADERS

TBA

FIJIAN DRUA

Backs: Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu, Philip Baselala, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valentini, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Isikeli Rabitu, Caleb Muntz, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Michael Naitokani, Waqa Nalaga, Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada, Taniela Rakuro, Epeli Momo, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Forwards: Emosi Tuqiri, Haereti Hetet, Livai Natave, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Meli Tuni, Mesulame Dolokoto, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Te Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi, Motikiai Murray, Vilive Miramira.

The Drua will be looking to kick on from their maiden finals appearance in 2023, and will be buoyed by their returning 18 World Cup heroes as Fiji made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. They will however be without Caleb Muntz, who was injured just days out from Fiji's World Cup opener in what was a crushing blow for the fly-half. That injury is likely to open up the opportunity for the talented Isaiah Armstong-Ravula, who starred for Fiji at last year's Junior World Championship.

WESTERN FORCE

TBA

HIGHLANDERS

Backs: James Arscott, Connor Garden-Bachop, Martín Bogado, Folau Fakatava, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilber, Nathan Hastie, Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Jake Te Hiw, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele'a, Josh Timu, Matt Whaanga.

Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Nikora Broughton, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan De Groot, Oliver Haig, Billy Harmon, Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Luca Inch, Ricky Jackson, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma'u, Hayden Michaels, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Tom Sanders, Jack Taylor, Will Tucker, Sean Withy

The Highlanders have undergone significant squad upheaval, with Jamie Joseph returning from Japan to take the reins of the team he led to the title in 2015. The list of departures is headed by Aaron Smith, though the champion No. 9's exit opens up the opportunity for the talented Folau Fakatava to start at scrum-half. Elsewhere, the Highlanders have picked up the powerful Timoci Tavatavanawai from Moana Pasifika, while Rhys Patchell offers cover at fly-half as the overseas replacement for Freddy Burns. Tom Sanders is a welcomed addition to the pack, but the Highlanders won't see much of Mitchell Dunshea after he suffered an Achilles injury in the Mitre 10 Cup.

HURRICANES

TBA

MOANA PASIFIKA

Backs: Aisea Halo, Ereatara Enari, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, William Havili, D'Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi, Henry Taefu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Danny Toala, Julian Savea, Neria Fomai, Nigel Ah Wong, Otumaka Mausia, Viliami Fine.

Forwards: Abraham Pole, Donald Brighthouse, James Lay, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Suetena Asomua, Samiueka Moli, Sama Malolo, Tomasi Maka, Irie Papuni, Ofa Tauatevalu, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Viliami Napa'a, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Miracle Faiilagi, Ola Tauelangi, Semisi Paea, Sione Havili Talitui, Solomone Funaki.

Moana will be without powerhouse backs Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai, who have joined the Crusaders and Highlanders respectively. But they just over half of last year's squad returning, while Julian Savea and impressive back-rower Sione Havili Talitui add experience and quality to a team that won only one game in 2023. Eleven players will be stepping up to Super Rugby for the first time but Moana will have inaugural skipper Sekope Kepu back in 2024 after he missed all of the team's second season through an Achilles injury. All Blacks great Tana Umaga coaches Moana in 2024.

QUEENSLAND REDS

TBA

MELBOURNE REBELS

Backs: Jack Maunder, Ryan Louwrens, James Tuttle, Carter Gordon, Mason Gordon, David Palu, Matt Proctor, David Feliuai, Nick Jooste, Lebron Naea, Lukas Ripley, David Vaihu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Filipo Daugunu, Jake Strachan, Joe Pincus, Glen Vaihu.

Forwards: Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa'amausili, Sam Talakai, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Isaac Kailea, Alex Mafi, Jordan Uelese, Ethan Dobbins, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Angelo Smith, Daniel Maiava, Tuaina Tall Tualima, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Zac Hough.

This may be the most impressive squad the Rebels have assembled in their history, as a number of big-name arrivals boost a group that was in nearly every game last year, but failed to land the victories that would have earned them a finals berth. The list of new faces is headed by Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou, who shifts south from the Reds to bolster an already solid front-row contingent, while Lukhan Salakai-Loto will add depth at lock and in the back-row. In the backs, the Rebels have recruited English No. 9 Jack Maunder and former Hurricanes flyer Matt Proctor, while Filipo Daugunu is another key acquisition in the outside backs. Supporters will also want to keep an eye on Australia sevens flyer Darby Lancaster, who was the target of multiple Australian clubs before he signed with the Rebels.

NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS

TBA