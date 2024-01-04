Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Sinfield will leave his role as England men's defence coach after their summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

Sinfield joined the England coaching team when Steve Borthwick took charge in December 2022 following Eddie Jones' departure. Sinfield helped England to the semifinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but will move on after the summer.

Sinfield will remain with England for the forthcoming Six Nations but will move away from his defence brief into a role focusing on skills and kicking. In his place, Felix Jones -- the former Ireland international and South Africa coach -- will take on the defence coach reins having joined England after helping guide the Springboks to the 2023 World Cup.

Kevin Sinfield joined the England coaching staff in December 2022. Getty

"Kevin after the World Cup had a period of reflection, like every member of the management team did," Borthwick told reporters on Thursday. "Kev's decided that longer term he's going to head in a different direction away from the England rugby team.

"He's going to work with the team through the Six Nations and through the summer tour. Ahead of the autumn series Kev will not work with the team, then he will move away from the team and in a different direction.

"Through this first 12 months, Kev's role and what he's added as we've reset the team, you can't overstate the value he's brought, what he's done and the relationships he's built. It's fantastic that he's continuing with the team through this period, to continue working with us and the players, helping the team in its next evolution.

"So I've changed his role to skills and he will be working specifically on catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers, which he does so very well."

Borthwick has also drafted in New Zealander Andrew Strawbridge for the first four weeks of the Six Nations. Strawbridge acted as a skills consultant for the All Blacks at last year's World Cup and will work for England on a similar basis.

"Andrew is another coach with a wealth of knowledge," Borthwick said. "He has worked extensively and successfully in Super Rugby and international rugby, most recently with New Zealand to help them to the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Andrew has an incredible reputation in player development and has helped a large number of players progress to be amongst the best in the world. His work around the contact area is incredibly highly regarded, ensuring teams have the quick ball needed to launch a threatening attack."

The coaching reshuffle sees Jones take charge of defence, Sinfield moving to individual skills and the kickers, Richard Wigglesworth continuing as attack coach and Tom Harrison in charge of the scrum.