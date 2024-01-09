All Blacks coach Scott Robertson hopes NZ Rugby will be open to overseas players being eligible for selection. (1:48)

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has urged New Zealand Rugby to keep an "open mind" and consider changing eligibility policies to open the door for overseas players to pull on the black jersey in 2024.

Fronting media for the first time as All Blacks coach, Robertson was open about his desire to see overseas players made eligible for national selection following the exodus of several high-profile players including fly-half Richie Mongu'a after last year's World Cup final heartbreak.

The All Blacks have continued to persist with their long standing domestic-only policy, demanding players either play Super Rugby or be signed to return home the following year. However, calls have grown for the policy to be changed with more and more New Zealand players moving to the highly lucrative Japan market.

"What I've talked and presented to the board, the CEOs of Super Rugby, the Pus [provincial unions], of Heartland... is around keeping an open mind in that space," Robertson said when asked about the eligibility policy.

"I've not asked 'Can I please have someone come and play for us?', but keep an open mind where the game is at the moment.

"It's moving quite quickly, as we know. There's a lot [happening] on and off field, with players and decision and contracting so I want to be a step ahead of it, so keep an open mind.

"Decipher that."

While Mo'unga is the biggest name to depart New Zealand's shores - Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Beauden Barrett are all eligible for Test duties later this year - Robertson refused to pinpoint the 29-year-old as the key player he was after.

"I just want to keep an open mind so I can select the best players available to the All Blacks."

Meanwhile Roberston remained coy over the potential future All Blacks captain with the new coach not planning to make any captaincy calls until the squad is named ahead of their series against England in July.

Gathering 22 players from last year's World Cup squad together in Auckland for a two-day camp, previous captains Savea and Cane were unavailable due to overseas commitments, while Super Rugby-winning captain Scott Barrett was in attendance.

While Cane is the incumbent to retain the role, any of the three could take on the position, however, Robertson refused to give away any details of who or how many names were potential candidates.

"I'll name the captain as we come into the series, when we name the squad," Robertson told reporters.

"I've got to get in front of a few people, have conversations, catch a few eyes, get on the odd knee, and have some chats.

"It's important we do that for all options."