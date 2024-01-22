Top 14 giants Racing 92 have announced the signing of England and Saracens star Owen Farrell on a two-year deal.

Farrell, 32, captained England to the semifinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and will leave the Gallagher Premiership and Saracens at the end of the season for the Top 14.

News of the sensational deal first broke at the start of January, and despite Racing 92 denying they had agreed a contract, confirmation came just 17 days later after their statement.

The signing is a huge coup for the Top 14 side with the England men's all-time record points scorer offering an option at both fly-half and in the centres.

Farrell departs Saracens as a club legend where he has won six Premiership titles and three European Cups since making his first-team debut aged 17.

But this announcement marks the end of an era as he has opted to try rugby abroad with the deal starting on July 1.

The news follows Farrell's decision in November to step back from international rugby to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing. Steve Borthwick had hoped Farrell would feature again for England but Farrell's move to France will see him become ineligible for Test selection for the next two seasons.

Farrell will join the likes of Siya Kolisi and Henry Arundell at Racing 92 while they also boast five of the France squad for the forthcoming Six Nations.

The move to Paris will also see him reunited with former England coach Stuart Lancaster.