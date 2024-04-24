Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Round 10 line-ups, predictions, odds

Open Extended Reactions

The bye rounds have come and gone and now we're back to full fixtures, with six matches slated to be played across the weekend.

After a famous win over the Crusaders the Waratahs are back and set to take on a wounded Chiefs who went down to the Hurricanes just two weeks ago, while the Reds and Blues set up a huge clash in Brisbane on Saturday with Queensland needing a win to put their season back on course.

Check out all the team lists, key ins and outs, odds and our tips below.

Friday, April 26

Crusaders vs.

Melbourne Rebels

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch;5:05pm [AEST]

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Sevu Reece, Levi Aumua, Dallas McLeod, Heremaia Murray, Rivez Reihana, Mitchell Drummond; Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, Quinted Strange , Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Brodie McAlister, George Bower

Replacements: George Bell, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, David Havili, Chay Fihaki

Rebels: Andrew Kellaway, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, David Feliuai, Darby Lancaster, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Maciu Nabolakasi, Josh Kemeny, Josh Canham, Tuaina Taii Tualma, Sam Talakai, Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Rob Leota, Jack Maunder, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.20, -11.5 $1.87; Rebels $4.20, +11.5 $1.87

Prediction: The Crusaders' season went from bad to terrible last week, as they suffered their worst defeat of the season away to the Force. After scoring the game's opening try, they simply could not get into the contest and their finals hopes are hanging by a thread as a result. But there is some good news this week and that comes in the return of skipper Scott Barrett, who's toughness and leadership has been sorely missed. The Rebels, meanwhile, enjoyed the Round 9 bye, sadly that rest has been tempered by the loss of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who would have relished a physical head-to-head battle with Barrett. Melbourne currently sit in fourth place, but their run home is brutal and, given the Crusaders' slide, this may be one of the few games the Rebels can win. That being said, the Saders will be a far tougher prospect at home and with Sevu Reece in supreme form, the defending champions are rightly heavy favourites -- even if their season record fails to justify it.

Tip: Crusaders by 15

NSW Waratahs vs.

Chiefs

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 7:35pm [AEST]

Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Tristan Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Lachie Swinton, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer

Replacements: Jay Fonokalafi, Lewis Ponini, Tom Ross, Jed Holloway, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, Izaia Perese

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Wallace Sititi, Kalyum Bshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Jimmy Tupou, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross

Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Reuben O'Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Quinn Tupaea

Odds: [tab.com.au] Waratahs $4.50, +13.5 $1.90; Chiefs $1.18, -13.5 $1.85

Verdict: Entering week two of a tough trans-Tasman stretch, the Waratahs will be rested after last week's bye, which followed their dramatic win over the Crusaders. Coach Darren Coleman has made several changes to that team, with Mark Nawaqanitawase recalled and Joey Walton replacing Izaia Perese; up front, Ned Hanigan and Miles Amatosero start at No. 8 and lock respectively, with Langi Gleeson and Jed Holloway dropping back to the bench. The Chiefs also enjoyed last week's bye, and have named an imposing lineup for their trip to Sydney. Regular skipper Luke Jacobson is missing, but the Chiefs are otherwise near full strength. The Waikato outfit has also won the last seven against the Waratahs, with their last defeat coming back in 2016. The New Zealanders are deserved favourites, but the Waratahs have been tough nuts to crack at home this season, although they have only one win to show for it. Another tight contest looms here.

Tip: Chiefs by 3.

Len Ikitau returns for the Brumbies this weekend against the Hurricanes after multiple weeks out with injury WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday, April 27

Fijian Drua vs.

Moana Pacifika

Churchill Park, Luatoka, 12:05pm [AEST]

Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi, Apisalome Vota, Taniela Rakuro, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Peni Matawalu, Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, Etonia Waga, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet.

Replacements: Mesu Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Michael Naitokani

Moana: Danny Toala, Viliami Fine, Henry Taefu, Julian Savea, Fine Inisi, William Havili, Ereatara Enari; Sione Havili Talitui, Jacob Norris, Irie Papuni, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Sione Mafileo, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, Neria Fomai

Odds: [tab.com.au] Drua $1.20, -12.5 $1.90; Moana $4.20, +12.5 $1.85

Verdict: The Drua return to the Lautoka humidity after two games in Suva, last week's effort against the Hurricanes probably their worst of the season, considering the visitors were dealt three yellow cards. Again, handling proved the Fijians' Achilles' heel, as they committed 21 turnovers and did not value possession as coach Mick Byrne would have wanted. Moana had the week off and the journey to Lautoka will hold few fears after they were only a Christian Leali'ifano-missed conversion short of victory on the island last year. But the Drua can't afford to drop this match at home ahead of a difficult two-week trip to Australia. If they hold onto the ball, the Drua should have too much attacking firepower for their opponents

Tip: Drua by 10

Brumbies vs.

Hurricanes

GIO Stadium, Canberra, 2:35pm [AEST]

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Tamati Tua, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Tom Hooper, Jahrome Brown, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Andy Muirhead

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Brett Cameron, TJ Perenara; Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, James O'Reilly, Xavier Numia.

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Ben Grant, Peter Lakai, Richard Judd, Riley Higgins, Bailyn Sullivan

Odds: [tab.com.au] Brumbies $2.65, +5.5 $1.90; Hurricanes $1.45, -5.5 $1.85

Verdict: A dark cloud hangs over the Brumbies' title aspirations after a second hammering at the hands of Kiwi opposition last week. Stephen Larkham's team simply had no answer for the Blues' brutal physicality and were made to pay for some curious decision-making early in that clash. But the Brumbies have two huge inclusions this week in the form of Len Ikitau and, for the first time this season, Allan Alaalatoa. The Wallabies prop is a huge addition who will improve ACT's physical presence greatly, while Ikitau is among the game's best outside centres. Will it be enough to upset the unbeaten Canes? Last week's trip to Fiji was supposed to be a genuine test; despite three yellow cards, the Wellingtonians proved far too strong. The Hurricanes' record at GIO Stadium does not however make for good reading, with only one there from their last nine visits, which included last year's dramatic quarterfinal loss. They will be dangerous under the afternoon sun with Kini Naholo in outstanding form, but it's now or never for the Brumbies if they are to prove they can be a genuine finals threat.

Tip: Brumbies by 3.

Highlanders vs.

Western Force

Forsyth Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm [AEST]

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele'a, Jake Te Hiwi, Connor Garden-Bachop, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Billy Harmon (C), Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma'u, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Hugh Renton, James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Martín Bogado

Force: Kurtley Beale, Bayley Kuenzle, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Chase Tiatia, Ben Donaldson, Nic White; Reed Prinsep, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Izack Rodda, Sam Carter, Santiago Medrano, Tom Horton, Marley Pearce.

Replacements: Feleti Kaitu'u, Josh Bartlett, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Henry O'Donnell

Odds: [tab.com.au] Highlanders $1.32, -8.5 $1.90; Force $3.20, +8.5 $1.85

Verdict: This may be the toughest game of the weekend to call, after the Highlanders were embarrassingly held to a doughnut last week and the Force walloped the Crusaders. That victory for the Force was arguably the finest from their 17-year existence, with Kurtley Beale, Izack Rodda and Sam Carter all particularly impressive. Prop Marley Pearce is the only change to their starting lineup while the Highlanders have returned Folau Fakatava and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to the run-on XV, while Welsh fly-half Rhys Patchell also returns. The Kiwis will be a far sterner outfit at home and one wonders whether the Force can back up last week's effort, or whether it will be just another momentary spike on their otherwise disappointing season. The Force have lost their last 12 matches away from HBF Park.

Tip: Highlanders by 12

Queensland Reds vs.

Blues

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm [AEST]

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Tom Lynagh, Kalani Thomas; Harry Wilson, John Bryant, Liam Wright, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Matt Faessler, Alex Hodgman.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa'agase, Connor Vest, Joe Brial, Louis Werchon, Lawson Creighton, Floyd Aubrey

Blues: Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Mark Tele'a, Harry Plummer, Taufu Funaki; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Soane Vikena, Ofa Tu'ungasfasi.

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu'a, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, James Thompson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke

Odds: [tab.com.au] Reds $3.30, +8.5 $1.90; Blues $1.30, -8.5 $1.85

Verdict: The Reds are back at home to round out the weekend's play, a clash with the Blues to be a far tougher prospect then last week's shut-out of the Highlanders. The Reds were hardly perfect in that victory, but Hunter Paisami was superb and his physicality in midfield looms large here. However, if Queensland are to worry the Blues, they simply must aim up through the middle. Coach Vern Cotter has added a brutal edge to the Blues, on both sides of the ball, and they look a more complete team than in season's past. The Reds' two Kiwi props should help shift the dial, but it will fall to the likes of Angus Blyth, Harry Wilson and Liam Wright who must negate Hoskins Sotutu and Dalton Papali'i's physical threat. It does however feel that the Blues are trending in the right direction and that, for now, the Reds are still a work-in-progress.

Tip: Blues by 5.