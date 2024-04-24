TJ Perenara is back riding the rugby wave -- and loving it

The ESPN Scrum Reset team agree that while Australia's trans-Tasman Super Rugby efforts have equalled last year, the true measure of progress is still to come. (3:25)

TJ Perenara is riding the crest of a wave that could soon carry him back to the All Blacks.

What a lesson in perseverance and positivity that would be.

Perenara spent 17 months on the sideline following two Achilles surgeries - the first after he suffered the initial injury coming off the bench for the All Blacks in their draw with England at Twickenham in November 2022. The second arrived six months into his recovery when another tear was discovered.

Such adversity would be enough to break many athletes, particularly those in the 32-year-old bracket who have already scaled the game's peaks that includes capturing a Rugby World Cup and Super Rugby title.

Instead, though, those injury setbacks only strengthen Perenara's resolve to return.

"It was difficult not being able to play the game I love for so long but on the flipside I got to spend time with my whānau. My relationship with my wife and my daughter grew with that quality time together," Perenara told ESPN.

"Not having expectations on the immediate future in terms of playing was important. Understanding it was a big injury, things didn't go perfectly the first time. Having goals to play footy straight away was always going to be difficult.

"I was still training to stay in condition for when I could come back but a lot of my life goals were around family and things I could control that had nothing to do with being on the field which was really helpful."

TJ Perenara is back in action with the Hurricanes and the No. 9 looks set for an All Blacks return later in 2024 Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

During his extended time out of the game, some suspected the chance to represent the All Blacks may have passed Perenara by.

Cam Roigard rapidly emerged as Aaron Smith's heir apparent while a similar breed of quick across the ground halfbacks, the likes of Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham, continue to state their cases.

In late March, though, just as Perenara started his comeback off the bench for the Hurricanes, the landscape definitively shifted when Roigard suffered a season-ending patella tendon rupture.

Perenara has since turned back the clock to slot seamlessly into the Hurricanes starting No. 9 jersey and command such influence from the base for Super Rugby's only unbeaten side that his elevation to Scott Robertson's maiden All Blacks squad in July appears destined to transpire.

"I always had an expectation that I would come back and play well. I worked hard; I put a lot of time and effort into making sure I could do my job on the field.