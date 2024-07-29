With the Wallabies playing in front of decreasing Accor Stadium crowds, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew ask if the Bledisloe Cup should return to Moore Park. (3:03)

NSW Waratahs have pulled off a signing coup, snaring new Wallabies winger Darby Lancaster for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The pride of Kempsey rugby says he's "bloody stoked" to be returning from Melbourne to his home state after a turbulent season at the now-defunct Rebels.

"I can't wait to get back and rip in for the Waratahs. It doesn't get any better than that," Lancaster told AAP.

"I live in NSW and you follow the team here you live so I would always watch their games and it was always something I wanted to do."

After a lengthy period of uncertainty before the Rebels' fate was sealed, the 21-year-old was considering a return to sevens in the hope of making the Paris Olympics.

But a surprise call-up to the Wallabies squad under first-year coach Joe Schmidt convinced Lancaster to remain in the 15s program.

From the stress of the Rebels folding, Lancaster will move to Sydney on a high after making his Test debut earlier this month in Australia's victory over Georgia at Allianz Stadium.

"I had so many people in support there to watch, which has just made it so special and an unforgettable experience," he said.

The winger will remember receiving the call-up to the Wallabies squad for the rest of his life.

"I was just about to go out for a surf up at Scott's Head," he recalled.

"I just checked my phone as I put my wetsuit on and was just about to put my phone away and get into the water.

One-Test Wallabies winger Darby Lancaster will join the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific next season Matt Roberts/Getty Images

"But I saw an email come through and it said I got picked, so that was a pretty memorable and happy surf.

"I was just really, really stoked.

"And for the community up here. I was the first from my region to ever put on a gold jersey for the Wallabies and there was so much support for me playing and it was part of the experience of a lifetime."

Lancaster's signature follows the Waratahs' signing of fellow Rebels flyer Andrew Kellaway and Sydney Roosters star Joseph-Aukoso Suaalii.

The trio will join Wallabies Max Jorgensen, Dylan Pietsch and Lalakai Foketi in a hot battle for spots in the NSW backline.

Lancaster has high hopes personally while also feeling confident the Waratahs can swiftly rebound from this year's injury-ravaged, wooden-spoon season.

"Obviously there's a fair bit of competition even in outside backs," Lancaster said.

"I want to be a regular and be playing, and I want to be winning, so I'll be doing everything I can to make sure of that.

"Even if I'm not playing, if someone's ahead of me, then I'll be making sure he's ready to play.

"The Waratahs are making plenty of good signings and obviously I've had a good chat to (new coach) Dan McKellar and he seems pretty switched on so hopefully we can go well."