Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has called up Olympic sevens star Corey Toole and the Japan-based Marika Koroibete for the opening two Rugby Championship Tests against the Springboks.

Toole is only a few days returned from Australia's fourth-placed effort in Paris, while Koroibete is the only overseas-based player added to a 36-man squad that will face the world champions in Brisbane and Perth.

Australia have however been hit by the loss of Fraser McReight, the star openside out for up to six weeks with a thumb injury. The Queenslander had been one of the Wallabies' best in their wins over Wales and then Georgia, and also picked up the Stan Pilecki Medal as the Reds' best player on Wednesday night.

McReight's injury has opened up an opportunity for the uncapped Luke Reimer and Carlo Tizzano to win their first Test caps.

Tizzano enjoyed his best season yet as part of a Force team that just missed the Super Rugby finals, while Reimer proved himself a huge asset off the bench for the Brumbies as they again made the semifinals.

Elsewhere, Waratahs young gun Max Jorgensen has also been included after he missed the second half of the Super Rugby season because of an injury he suffered while playing for Randwick in the Shute Shield.

There is good news up front, too, with Angus Bell also included after he too missed the majority of the Super season with a reoccurrence of a foot injury.

Corey Toole has traded the Paris Olympics for his maiden Wallabies call-up and is now on the cusp of a Test debut Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"There was plenty of discussion among the coaches but we're hopeful that the squad selected will embrace the challenge of playing South Africa over the next fortnight or so."

"We know there's a lot of hard work to do ahead of those Test matches and we're looking forward to getting back together as a group on Saturday and rolling up our sleeves.

"The players enjoyed the vocal support we received during the July Tests, and they will be looking to earn continued public support over the coming weeks."

Two-Test Brumbies back-rower Charlie Cale headlines the non-injury omissions, while there is no place for Alex Hodgman, who became just the fourth man to play for the Wallabies and All Blacks when he came off the bench against Georgia in Sydney.

Cale departure has opened up the opportunity for the uncapped Seru Uru to impress Schmidt, with the versatile forward having been among Queensland's most improved players this season.

Wallabies squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

Unavailable: Kurtley Beale, Langi Gleeson, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Bayley Kuenzle, Rob Leota, Lachlan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp, Liam Wright