James O'Connor will leave Australian rugby with his reputation restored after the playmaker opted not to extend his Queensland Reds contract and instead finish his career abroad.

The 34-year-old on Thursday confirmed he wouldn't return to Ballymore for the next Super Rugby Pacific season, ending a five-year second stint that proved far more fruitful than his first.

O'Connor captained the Reds to the 2021 Super Rugby AU title but injuries hurt his efforts to cement himself in the Wallabies' picture, the five-eighth barely playing last season.

The 64-Test Wallaby's final Queensland act was a starring role in Brothers' Hospital Cup premiership win last month to claim his first club title.

A Wallabies debutant at 18, O'Connor's early professional years at the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels were dotted with off-field controversy that led to his first European move.

He then enjoyed a brief stint with the Reds before heading back to the northern hemisphere, an arrest and detention in a Paris jail the low point before the Reds offered him a second chance.

"These last five years a have been the highlight of my rugby career," O'Connor said.

"I'm so proud of where we have gotten to as a group.

James O'Connor and Filipo Daugunu of the Reds celebrate after winning Andy Jackson/Getty Images

"Although there's been highs and lows the consistency, and just the love at this club, has been so incredible to be a part of.

"I'm departing Queensland a better player, leader and man, and I'm so grateful to have been able to play for this team, my home."

Coach Les Kiss leant on the injured O'Connor in a mentoring capacity during his first year in charge, confirmed he had been offered a contract extension.

"James O'Connor has been a selfless leader in my time in Queensland, and personally I'm so pleased and grateful I had the chance to coach him this season, as are all of the coaching team," Kiss said.

"Whilst James encountered a challenging season that saw injury limit his ability to contribute on the field, he dedicated himself to improving the team in any way he could."

O'Connor's departure follows fellow playmaker Lawson Creighton's move to the NSW Waratahs and leaves Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips to fight it out for the No.10.

"They'll undoubtedly reflect positively on the time they were able to spend with him, fine-tuning their game and understanding the mental side of the playmakers' role, and for that we're indebted to James," Kiss said.