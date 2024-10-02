Open Extended Reactions

Leicester Tigers head coach and former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika has been hit with a prejudicial conduct charge by the Rugby Football Union.

The Australian will face an independent disciplinary panel having been summoned for an alleged breach of RFU rule 5.12 -- conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or Union.

Cheika is alleged to have disrespected the independent match-day doctor during Leicester's Gallagher Premiership opener at Exeter on Sept. 21, the RFU said.

Leicester won the game thanks to a stoppage-time try from Wales international flanker Tommy Reffell.

Cheika, who previously coached Argentina, has been in charge at Leicester for just two Premiership games, having taken over from Dan McKellar.

Tigers edged Exeter 17-14 at Sandy Park before losing 20-15 at home to Bath.

Their next game is away to Newcastle on Saturday.