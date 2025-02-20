Wales v Ireland: Hosts make 9 changes in first game after Gatland exit

ESPN's James Regan and Tom Hamilton look at the best potential candidates to permanently take over Wales from Warren Gatland. (1:14)

Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt wasted no time in overhauling the beleaguered team as he made nine changes to the side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 2 2 2 19 10 2 - France 2 1 2 42 6 2 - England 2 1 2 -4 6 3 - Scotland 2 1 1 -2 5 5 - Italy 2 1 0 -5 4 6 - Wales 2 0 1 -50 1

Sherratt's first selection since taking over from Warren Gatland was expected to see multiple changes and proved correct with four switches in the backline and five among the forwards, including a new front row and centre pairing.

There will be a first cap for English-born winger Ellis Mee, who has played only 10 competitive games for the Scarlets since joining them from Nottingham last year.

Veteran fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who had been drafted back into the squad earlier this week, starts, with Max Llewellyn, another player who Gatland did not call up for this year's Six Nations, linking up with Ben Thomas at centre.

Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and WillGriff John make up the new-look front row as Wales look to pull off a shock win over the much-vaunted Irish and end a record-breaking 14-match losing streak.

Tommy Reffell comes in on the side of the scrum with captain Jac Morgan shifted to blindside flanker.

Matt Sherratt named his first Wales starting XV on Thursday ahead of a difficult clash against all-conquering Ireland. Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Dafydd Jenkins was pulled out of the starting line-up 90 minutes before kick off against Italy a fortnight ago because of illness but regain his place at lock.

Gatland departed last week after disappointing away defeats in France and Italy in the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, with Sherratt accepting a caretaker role for the rest of the tournament.

"We have spoken this week about being brave, but not reckless and making sure everyone knows their roles. We also know that keeping our discipline will be huge," Sherratt said in the statement naming the team, who will play in front of a sold-out Principality Stadium.

Wales team vs. Ireland

Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (captain), Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, WillGriff John, Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts

