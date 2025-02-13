Six Nations: Wales recall Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn to squad

Take a look at the numbers behind Warren Gatland's managerial career with Wales and the British & Irish Lions. (0:58)

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt has already put his stamp on the role by recalling Gareth Anscombe, Jarrod Evans and Max Llewellyn to the squad for their third Six Nations match against Ireland.

Sherratt took on the role earlier this week after Warren Gatland stepped down from the post. Wales are on a 14-match losing run and will look to halt that slide when they host Ireland on Feb. 22 in Cardiff.

But they'll have to do it without centre Owen Watkin, who injured his ACL in their opening round 43-0 defeat to France, as well as British & Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams who also injured his knee in Paris.

Sherratt has also juggled the backroom staff, with Rob Howley -- one of Gatland's key lieutenants -- not part of the coaching team for their final three matches of the Championship. Howley remains under contract with the WRU.

The trio of Anscombe, Evans and Llewellyn were omitted from Gatland's original Six Nations squad. Gloucester's Anscombe and Harlequins' Evans will offer options at fly-half, while Gloucester's Llewellyn bolsters their centre possibilities.

Wales are 14 Test matches without a win, the worst run in their history. They have Ireland at home, Scotland away, and England at home still to come in the Championship.

