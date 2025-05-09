Suaalii KO'd as McReight surges back to form in vital Reds win

Open Extended Reactions

SYDNEY -- The Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific finals hopes are hanging by the barest of threads, after they were pipped 28-21 in a see-sawing local derby that will have both inspired and concerned keen onlooker Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt in near equal measure.

Just under 24 hours on from when the British & Irish Lions unveiled their squad at a sparkling event in London, Schmidt watched Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii depart Allianz Stadium in a medicab, while Waratahs coach Dan McKellar hung his head as his side butchered a late chance to set themselves up victory - and then finished up back downfield having conceded the game's defining five-pointer a few minutes later.

That was provided by a sumptuous cross-kick by Filipo Daugunu - who was playing his first game in weeks - that Lachie Anderson picked up perfectly in stride with just four minutes to play.

While the Waratahs had a couple of chances to push for a try in the run to fulltime, the lineout failed them and their maul was ineffectual; though referee James Doleman could have so easily awarded a scrum penalty right out in front of the sticks that would have allowed NSW to apply further pressure.

But it didn't eventuate, and on a night when they opened up an early 14-0 lead, they finished with just a solitary bonus point and a first loss at home in 2025.

The early indications were that Suaalii had suffered only a serious head knock, the fullback collecting Kellaway's right knee in a dose of friendly fire as he tried to add his weight to a messy ruck out by the left touchline.

The entire Australian rugby community will be sweating on news that the game's star recruit is okay, but he will certainly not face the Crusaders back at the same venue in eight days' time.

In a good sign, the 21-year-old flicked teammate Tane Edmed a thumbs-up as he was wheeled slowly past just before halftime.

The Reds, meanwhile, shored up their position in the top four, despite losing fly-half Tom Lynagh to a head knock of his own at halftime. But deputy Harry McLaughlin-Phillips again impressed, and Wallabies coach-elect Les Kiss is fortunate to have such a competent back-up.

The Waratahs' Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is taken from Allianz Stadium midway through his side's Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Reds Matt King/Getty Images

After last week's last-gasp loss to Fijian Drua, this was a vital win for Queensland's hopes of finishing inside the top four, particularly after the Blues recorded a crushing win of their own in Suva earlier on Friday.

Fraser McReight, meanwhile, enjoyed his best game since returning from a shoulder injury. The Wallabies No. 7 had been unable to imprint himself with any great significance after returning a few weeks ago, but he was brilliant in Sydney in a ding-dong openside battle with Charlie Gamble.

The twin No. 7s exchanged turnovers throughout the contest, McReight effecting one brilliant steal just as it looked like the Waratahs' early advantage could stretch to 21-0. Instead, the Reds hoofed the ball downfield from the turnover, and had a try through Tate McDermott only minutes later.

While Schmidt will have loved what he saw from McReight, out-of-form prop Taniela Tupou will likely be keeping him up at night.

Tupou had earlier Friday given an incredibly honest interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, acknowledging just how badly he had been playing and offering up few answers at to how to rectify it.