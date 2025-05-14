The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss reports that World Rugby is looking to stage its Nations Championship finals series in New York City in 2030. (1:02)

Queensland Reds youngster Mason Gordon has announced his shock retirement at 22, penning an open letter explaining his decision because of ongoing concussion symptoms.

Gordon, the brother of Gold Coast Titans recruit and former Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordon, joined the Reds midway through last year after the demise of the Melbourne Rebels.

He played in Queensland's tour match against Wales and then toured Tonga as part of a development squad, and later headed north with the Reds for their preseason matches against Bristol and Ulster.

But a head knock at training in Brisbane restricted him from making his first Super Rugby Pacific appearance with the Reds and eventually forced him to hang up the boots for good.

"After sustaining a concussion during preseason training from which I continue to have symptoms, and with the support of medical advice, I have made the difficult decision to retire from rugby on medical grounds," Gordon wrote.

"This is not how, or when, I anticipated my career concluding after I signed a contract at the Queensland Reds in October 2024, the same year I made my Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne Rebels.

"This is an unfortunate injury, however I am grateful for the memories I have of my professional Rugby career and will cherish the friendships I have made forever.

"I want to express my thanks to all of the medical staff who have been involved in this process, especially Karl Denvir (Head Of Medical) and Neil Stevenson (Team Doctor) at the Queensland Reds.

"I also want to thank the Queensland Reds organisation as a whole, especially Les Kiss and Sam Cordingley, who have given me the opportunity to achieve a childhood dream of mine and play for Queensland."

Mason Gordon QRU

While Carter Gordon opted for a code switch following the Rebels' exit, Mason threw himself into earning a deal with the Reds. And he did just that, impressing enough to earn a contract for 2025 to play under Wallabies coach-elect Les Kiss.

But his future now lies away from rugby, though he says he will remain a keen supporter of the Reds.

"Having the opportunity to make my Reds debut against the Welsh national team with my lifelong best mate Louis Werchon is a special memory, as was having the opportunity to tour Tonga, Japan and the UK as a Queensland Red. My short time at the Reds was enjoyable, and the strong culture of the Reds means I am excited to watch their future success as a supporter," Gordon continued.

"I want to also thank Brisbane Boys' College, Wests Bulldogs Rugby Club and the Melbourne Rebels for encouraging my love of the game and all contributing to giving me the opportunity to play professional Rugby.

"Finally, I want to thank my parents for their ongoing support and assistance in making this decision.

"Concussion is a topic of interest within world sport, and I understand people might be interested in speaking with me about what I have experienced, but I request that media respect my privacy and also my ongoing challenges.

"I am grateful that I have been able to continue my studies. I'm in the final year of an undergraduate degree at QUT, studying Property Economics. I'm excited for the next chapter and want to thank all of the friends and family who have supported me on and off the field."

Carter Gordon has meanwhile been sidelined by a significant back injury, which has prevented him from making his NRL debut.