The Test season is almost here, and with it the British & Irish Lions.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has indicated he will name a squad of around 38 players, first to face Fiji in Newcastle on July 6, before settling on his group to face the tourists.

So what could a potential squad look like?

Sam Bruce names the group he would bring into camp ahead of the Fiji game.

[Note: * denotes released to play for Super Rugby franchise against Lions; **TBC Top 14 commitments]

Props [7]

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, *Rhys van Nek, *Tom Robertson

If fit, both Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa are walk-up starts as the Wallabies loose- and tighthead props, respectively. Beyond that, James Slipper offers wonderful bench cover on both sides of the scrum. But then Joe Schmidt has a problem; does he take a punt on a clearly down on form, and confidence, Taniela Tupou? Zane Nonggorr seems the most likely option otherwise on the tighthead side of the scrum, though Rhys van Nek toured with Australia A last year and has proven himself off the bench for the Brumbies for the past few seasons now.

Alex Hodgman has been injured for some time, while Isaac Kailea dropped out of contention completely after his move to the Waratahs. Daniel Botha deputised for Tupou as the Waratahs starting tighthead, and has another chance to impress when NSW face the Lions on Feb. 5.

Hookers [4]

Billy Pollard, Matt Faessler, *Richie Asiata, *Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Hooker looks like the position where Schmidt may spend significant time debating selections with his coaching team. At the root of those discussions will be the injury absences suffered by Matt Faessler and, for earlier in the season and all of 2024, Dave Porecki. The Waratahs rake hasn't exactly set the world on fire since his return and is another for whom the tour match on Feb. 5 looks like an attractive proposition.

Matt Faessler of the Australian Wallabies scores a try Matt King/Getty Images

The Brumbies' Billy Pollard has improved his set-piece work significantly, and has been the beneficiary of the ACT maul, which he steers from the back. And then there is Richie Asiata who, at age 28, could do little more to deserve a maiden Test call-up. With Faessler and back-up Josh Nasser sidelined, Asiata has shouldered a tremendous workload in Brisbane - and relished it. The final choice could be between Force duo Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Nic Dolly, but both men should face the Lions in their opening tour match on June 28 regardless.

Locks [5/6]

Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, *Tom Hooper, *Darcy Swain, **Will Skelton

The second-row is another hotly contested positional group, though Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams pick themselves. Beyond that duo, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto adds a physical edge and a point-of-difference to the others, though his lengthy injury is a concern.

Just who the Wallabies look to thereafter offers great intrigue. Certainly, Tom Hooper's Super Rugby form, and versatility, make him a near certain selection, even with the caveat that he is heading offshore at the end of the season. And then there is Darcy Swain, whose defensive lineout work has been so good that he demands consideration, at the very least. He'll also get one final chance to impress when the Force face the Lions.

The other unknown is just how deep Will Skelton's La Rochelle go into the Top 14 season. They are still yet to guarantee a playoff position, and will then likely be on the road, so he could be wrapped up by mid-June. Skelton has also spent time on the sidelines this season, meaning he has not endured the same workload as years' past.

Back-rowers [6]

*Langi Gleeson, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, *Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, *Joe Brial

In the loose forwards, Schmidt's preferred trio of Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight and incumbent skipper Harry Wilson pick themselves. Carlo Tizzano, meanwhile, is coming off his best Super Rugby season yet, where he broke the competition record for tries by a forward, and was generally a nuisance on both sides of the ball.

Carlo Tizzano celebrates a try for the Force. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The question is, with Valetini and Wilson both capable of covering No. 8, does Schmidt keep faith with his preferred bench option of 2024, Gleeson, even when the Waratahs back-rower is another to commit his future offshore? Gleeson should win the Matt Burke Cup as the Waratahs' best player and would offer a huge shot of energy off the bench against the Lions.

It could be then that Seru Uru is in a shootout with fellow Reds back-rower Joe Brial, who impressed late in the Super season, and combative Force forward Nick Champion de Crespigny, who was a standout all year for the Perth-based franchise.

Scrum-halves [3]

Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, *Ryan Lonergan

Arguably the most competitive positional group of the lot, Schmidt could opt for any of the first-choice scrum-halves at the four Aussie franchises and he would be confident they could do a job against the Lions. Behind them, there is also a promising group emerging, too.

But it is impossible to ignore the form of uncapped Brumbies star Ryan Lonergan, who has taken his game to another level this season. Whether that's enough in Schmidt's eyes to displace veteran Nic White from the mix remains to be seen, but the one-two punch of Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott worked well for the Wallabies in 2024.

Gordon's injury-marred season muddies the water a touch, and had he not re-signed with the Waratahs and the Wallabies then it may have been the NSW skipper who was overlooked. But White's experience could also prove invaluable, suggesting there is no wrong selection decision at scrum-half.

Fly-halves [3]

Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, James O'Connor

Often the most talked about selection in any rugby side, for good reason, fly-half will again be a position that Schmidt wrestles with. While Noah Lolesio was his go-to man last year, the Brumbies No. 10 wasn't at his best earlier in the year, before he then revealed his future beyond 2025 lay offshore. His goal-kicking has also been a concern, sitting at just 64.7%.

James O'Connor is mobbed after kicking the Crusaders to victory over the Blues in Christchurch Joe Allison/Getty Images

Tom Lynagh, meanwhile, has been steady throughout 2025, taking some knocks along the way. But when Queensland have been at their best, like they were against the Blues a few weeks ago, Lynagh has been at the heart of it. He is also kicking at a competition-high 86.7%, the caveat there is that the Reds only took their first penalty goal of the season in the penultimate round of the regular season.

And then there is James O'Connor, whose move across to the Crusaders looks to have been a masterstoke, his work off the bench key in helping the Kiwis finish off a number of games at the backend. O'Connor is desperate for another crack at the Lions having faced them as an inexperienced playmaker in 2013, and on the strength of his form you would have to say he warrants consideration, with the Force's Ben Donaldson perhaps the man to make way.

Midfield

*David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Everyone involved with Australian rugby is sweating on news of Suaalii's broken jaw, for which there should be an update in the next fortnight or so. But the fracture he suffered against the Reds earlier this month was certainly untimely, as Suaalii had really started to hum for the Waratahs.

While that was at fullback, the fledgling combination he forged with the Brumbies on last year's spring tour should be revisited, with David Feliuia and Hunter Paisami providing back-up. The Force's Hamish Stewart is also in the mix, though his smaller frame remains a concern at Test level. Josh Flook finally made his return for the Reds this weekend, meaning his best chance of a call-up to face the Lions will come if he can perform in the Brisbane tour match.

Outside backs

*Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, *Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, *Harry Potter, Tom Wright.

The Wallabies are flush with options in the outside backs, meaning there is going to be some unlucky omissions when the squad is announced over the coming weeks. Despite a slowish start to the year, Tom Wright has been back to his best in recent weeks and is first cab off the rank at fullback.

Lachie Anderson of the Reds scores a try Chris Hyde/Getty Image

If you were picking your wingers right now, Filipo Daugunu and the Force's Harry Potter would seemingly have their noses in front. Potter has been in outstanding form for the Force, while Daugunu is one of the biggest improvers in Australian rugby in recent years.

Andrew Kellaway has not been at his best in Sydney, but he remains a proven Test-match option. Meanwhile, no Reds player has been as consistent as Lachie Anderson this season -- the former sevens star deserves to be rewarded for his efforts. Max Jorgensen should be released to the Waratahs to get some game time in their clash with the Lions in Sydney, while Dylan Pietsch needs a big game for the Force on June 28 after yet another injury-curtailed season.

Sam Bruce's 38-man squad to prepare for Fiji

[Note: * denotes released to play for Super Rugby franchise against Lions; **TBC Top 14 commitments]

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa*, Angus Bell*, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Robertson, James Slipper*, Taniela Tupou*, Rhys van Nek; Richie Asiata, Matt Faessler, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard*; Nick Frost*, Tom Hooper, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto*, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams*; Langi Gleeson, Fraser McReight*, Carlo Tizzano, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini*, Harry Wilson*.

Backs: Jake Gordon*, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott*; Noah Lolesio*, Tom Lynagh*, James O'Connor; David Feliuai, Len Ikitau*, Hunter Paisami*, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii*; Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu*, Max Jorgensen, Andre Kellaway, Harry Potter, Tom Wright*.

TBC: Will Skelton**