James O'Connor has been overlooked for a Wallabies recall, with the veteran playmaker set to be omitted from Joe Schmidt's squad that will prepare for the one-off Test with Fiji.

ESPN understands O'Connor has missed the cut for Schmidt's squad, which the Kiwi will confirm later Thursday.

The 34-year-old utility back has enjoyed a stellar Super Rugby Pacific season with the Crusaders and will this weekend come off the bench in the decider with the Chiefs in Christchurch.

It is expected that Schmidt will instead name Brumbies fly-half Noah Lolesio, Reds youngster Tom Lynagh and Western Force pivot Ben Donaldson as his playmaking options.

Elsewhere, hulking lock Will Skelton is set to be one of the few overseas-based players included, with Schmidt poised to overlook Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete, both of whom spent the season in Japanese League One.

Skelton will be joined in the squad by out-of-form Waratahs prop Taniela Tupou, such is the lack of depth at tighthead in Australian rugby.

Skelton's case was aided by the fact that his La Rochelle club in France did not make the Top 14 playoffs, meaning his domestic season was done just under a fortnight ago.

James O'Connor of the Wallabies is tackled Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Schmidt's group, expected to be around 40 in number, will gather in Sydney on Sunday before travelling up to Newcastle next Thursday.

It is unknown how many Western Force players have been selected outside of Donaldson's likely inclusion, and just who will be released for the Super Rugby's franchise's game against the British & Irish Lions in Perth on Saturday week.

O'Connor's omission will meanwhile likely divide opinion, with the Queenslander having enjoyed a number of standout moments off the bench for the 12-time Super Rugby champions this season.

But the man himself largely played down his hopes of a Wallabies recall, despite declaring he would love to be involved with the team he first debuted for as an 18-year-old.