Timoci Tavatavanawai and Du'Plessis Kirifi have been rewarded for their outstanding Super Rugby Pacific form with selection in Scott Robertson's first All Blacks squad of 2025.

Robertson on Monday named a 33-man group that will now prepare for the three-Test series against France, which kicks off in Dunedin on Saturday week.

Fiji-born Tavatavanawai, 27, was superb for the struggling Highlanders this season, the skipper proving a constant threat on both sides of the ball to mount a near-irrefutable case for Test selection.

And Kirifi wasn't far behind him, the Hurricanes back-rower at the heart of his team's mid-year resurgence. The openside was brilliant in helping his team to vital wins over the Reds and Chiefs in the run to the playoffs, before they were beaten in Canberra in week one of the finals.

Elsewhere, Tavatavanawai is joined in the squad by his uncapped Highlanders teammate, lock Fabian Holland, while Chiefs front-row duo Ollie Norris and Brodie McAlister complete the quintet of international rookies.

Jordie Barrett will meanwhile rejoin New Zealand rugby after his playing sabbatical at Leinster, which concluded with victory in the United Rugby Championship Final earlier this month.

His brother, Scott, will again captain the All Blacks while Beauden Barrett will fight it out with Damian McKenzie for the right to pilot the All Blacks from No. 10.

Plessis Kirif [L], Fabian Holland [C] and Timoci Tavatavanawai could all make their All Blacks debuts against France in July Andy Jackson/Getty Images

"Scott's leadership is hugely valued in this group, and well complimented by Ardie [Savea] and Jordie," Robertson said via media release.

"They will play a vital role, along with the wider player leadership group, in supporting the transition of the new players into the environment and imparting their experience to ensure the squad is set up for success."

"For the five uncapped players - Ollie, Brodie, Fabian, Du'Plessis and Timoci - this is a particularly special day. These players have all impressed us with their talent and work ethic and have earned their opportunity to be part of this All Blacks squad. We know that each of these players possesses the ability to make their mark in the black jersey and we look forward to working with them over the coming weeks."

Having rejecting the opportunity to play for Fiji in the past, Tavatavanawai's decision has now seemingly been vindicated as he joins the All Blacks camp for the first time.

ALL BLACKS SQUAD

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie McAlister; Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi; Scott Barrett (capt), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland; Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson.

Backs: Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham; Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie; Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai; Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury cover: Christian Lio-Willie (for Luke Jacobson), Emoni Narawa (for Anton Lienert-Brown).