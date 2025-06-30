Open Extended Reactions

The Queensland Reds have included 11 Test players, including nine Wallabies and two All Blacks, in their match day 23 to face the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday night.

Jock Campbell will reprise his role at fullback and wear the captaincy badge, while new recruit and one-cap All Black Aidan Ross will bolster the front-row as he lines up alongside former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Wallabies hooker Matt Faessler.

Both Toomaga-Allen and Ross have previously packed down against the Lions with during the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Lukhan Salakai-Loto will partner Josh Canham in the second-row while the back-row will be packing plenty of talent with Seru Uru returning at flanker with John Bryant and Joe Brial rounding out the forward pack.

Meanwhile, the Reds backline is set to bring some razzle dazzle with Wallabies centres Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook partnering up while standout wing Lachie Anderson is set to continue his incredible season when he lines up on the right wing with Tim Ryan on the left.

In the absence of Tom Lynagh, Harry McLaughlin-Philips has been handed the playmaking role with Kalani Thomas to partner in the halves.

"Excitement is high that's for sure," Reds coach Les Kiss said. "If you look at history, it's a unique and special group as Queensland players and coaches who get the chance against a Lions team.

"It's a one-off match but we've had a line of sight with their games against Argentina and the Western Force.

"They are an incredibly good and talented team. They have taken on some of the DNA of the Irish team and I'd like to welcome (Head Coach) Andy Farrell, (assistant coach) Simon Easterby and their other coaches.

"In this match, we have to be very good at the breakdown and aerially. They've shown their attacking side too.

"We have to meet those challenges but we'll put our brand of rugby out there as well. We'll keep backing ourselves.

"Why can't we put our best foot forward, rip in and see what happens?"

Queensland Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Philips, Kalani Thomas, Joe Briel, John Bryant, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Josh Canham, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Sef Fa'agase, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Louis Werchon, Isaac Henry.