Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway has been released back to NSW Waratahs, while uncapped Brumbies flyer Corey Toole has also been given the green light to face the British & Irish Lions with his Super Rugby province.

Wallabies management confirmed the duo would return to Sydney and Canberra respectively on Tuesday, alongside wider squad members Tane Edmed [Waratahs], David Feliuai, Lington Ieli, Ryan Lonergan and Rory Scott [all Brumbies].

But it's Kellaway's release that provides some insight into Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's thinking for the outside backs for Sunday's Test with Fiji, with Western Force winger Harry Potter now poised to add to his two Test caps.

Potter was not released to Western Force ahead of their clash with the Lions, which finished 54-7 in favour of the tourists, and with Kellaway and Toole headed back to their Super teams the former Leicester winger appears to be in the box set for a start against Fiji.

It would be due reward for an outstanding season with the Force, where he proved his class on the counterattack and under the high ball, while also providing several highlight finishes along the way.

He is likely to be joined by either Max Jorgensen or Filipo Daugunu in the back three alongside fullback Tom Wright, while Dylan Pietsch, who starred for the Force against the Lions, may be given another chance to impress.

The fact Jorgensen has not been released suggests he will see some action in Newcastle on Sunday, with the youngster finally fit after an ankle syndemosis injury that ended his Super Rugby season after just a couple of months.

Piestch, meanwhile, proved a dominant threat around the paddock against the Lions last Saturday, from restarts in particular, which will have done his chances of a Test against the tourists at some stage during the series no harm despite a Super Rugby season that was derailed by a quad injury.

Adding to Piestch's hopes of inclusion in the matchday 23 to face Fiji is the fact he has designed the Wallabies' First Nations jersey, which the team will wear against the Pacific islanders on Sunday.

Kellaway's return to Sydney further boosts the Waratahs chances of mounting at least some opposition against the Lions, the winger's release following that of out-of-form prop Taniela Tupou and one-Test winger Darby Lancaster.

With Edmed set for inclusion at fly-half, it means the Waratahs could field as many as six Wallabies-capped players in their matchday 23. Former Test lock Matt Phillip is poised to make his debut for NSW having returned from Japanese rugby on a two-year deal.

Langi Gleeson would have added significant power up front, but the fact he has not been released by Schmidt suggests he is poised to play some role against Fiji on Sunday.

Speaking in Newcastle on Monday, Wallabies openside Fraser McReight, who is in a selection battle with Force rival Carlo Tizzano, said Australia were focused solely on Fiji despite the looming Lions series.

Andrew Kellaway has been released back to the Waratahs for their clash with the Lions in Sydney Matt King/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

"I think it's all focused on Fiji, it's tough say anything about the Lions," McReight said.

"There are so many moving parts obviously, Super Rugby clubs needing Wallabies and everything going on like that, so that's the coaches' decision.

"We're just trying to do our best to stay present and get through each training day."

McReight also addressed reports that veteran prop Tupou was poised to take up a big-money offer in France at the end of the season, a decision that would put the front-rower's Wallabies future in jeopardy beyond 2025.

"It's a tough one, right? You have a lot of young tightheads coming through and he's been one of the best tightheads in the world," he said.

"It's tricky, but hopefully he goes over and gains some new experiences and perspective.

"It leaves the door open for some new talent to come through and hopefully Nella comes back a better person, better player."