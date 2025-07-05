British and Irish Lions vs New South Wales Waratahs: Live score and updates

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell says he understands the criticism of his decision to call-up son Owen, but insists the veteran is the right choice to replace the injured Elliot Daly. (1:31)

The British and Irish Lions will look to make it three-straight wins on Australian soil on Saturday, taking on the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

After an opening defeat to Argentina in Dublin, the Lions have beaten the Force and Reds, putting 50 points on both sides.

However the group has had its fair share of disruption too, with Tomos Williams (hamstring) and Elliot Daly (arm) both ruled out of the tour.

Ben White has been brought in as cover for scrum-half Williams, while Owen Farrell joined the squad on Friday night as a replacement for Daly.

Farrell is set to play in his fourth Lions tour, having been involved in the 2013, 2017 and 2021 campaigns.

