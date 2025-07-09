As it happened: British and Irish Lions 36-24 ACT Brumbies

The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to another head knock for Noah Lolesio, agreeing it's time for Joe Schmidt to consider James O'Connor or Bernard Foley. (1:52)

The British and Irish Lions battled to another win in the Australian capital on Wednesday, beating the ACT Brumbies 36-25 in Canberra.

Known for cold weather and politics, Canberra is also home to Australia's best Super Rugby side and although the result was never truly in doubt, the Lions had their hands full at tines at GIO Stadium.

Tries from Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, Marcus Smith, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier sealed the deal for the tourists in their penultimate match before the Test series starts.

A familiar theme of some handling errors and disjointed attacking play peppered their performance, while it was a spirited display from the Waratahs on their home turf.