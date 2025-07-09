ACT Brumbies 24-36 British and Irish Lions: Tourists score latest win

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell says he understands the criticism of his decision to call-up son Owen, but insists the veteran is the right choice to replace the injured Elliot Daly. (1:31)

The British and Irish Lions were made to work, but eased to a 36-24 win over a depleted ACT Brumbies team in Canberra on Wednesday in a victory soured by another backline injury.

Lions fullback Blair Kinghorn came off early in the first half and spent the rest of the match icing his left knee at Canberra Stadium.

With lock Maro Itoje recalled as captain and fly-half Finn Russell directing traffic, Lions coach Andy Farrell fielded a lineup tipped to match his team for next week's series-opener against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

They had a poor start, conceding a try in the opening minutes, but scored five themselves to notch their fourth successive win on their Australian tour following victories over Western Force, Queensland Reds and the New South Wales Waratahs.

