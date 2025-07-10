The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to another head knock for Noah Lolesio, agreeing it's time for Joe Schmidt to consider James O'Connor or Bernard Foley. (1:52)

Les Kiss has named an imposing AUNZ Invitational XV starting side to face the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide, including an ominous back-row trio of Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu and Hoskins Sotutu.

The team will be co-captained by Australia's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and title-winning Crusaders skipper David Havili.

Kiss unveiled his side on Thursday afternoon, with Tane Edmed given the nod at No. 10 in what will be one final opportunity for the one-Test Wallaby to impress Joe Schmidt.

While Schmidt will name his Wallabies squad to face the Lions on Friday, Edmed could rocket back into contention for a spot in the matchday 23 for the first Test in Brisbane with a solid performance in Adelaide this weekend.

Elsewhere, Kiss' matchday 23 includes 17 internationally capped players.

Aidan Ross, who is now eligible to play for the Wallabies, features in a front-row alongside Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, while Angus Blyth joins Salakaia-Loto in the second-row.

Folau Fakatava will combine with Edmed in the halves, while Havili's midfield partner is Ngani Laumape, who faced the Lions with the All Blacks back in 2017.

The back three consists of All Blacks flyer Shaun Stevenson, Wallabies veteran Marika Koroibete and powerhouse Blues winger AJ Lam.

Pete Samu is back in Australia following a stint at Bordeaux, the back-rower to start at No. 7 in the AUNZ XV Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"After speaking with all the players we thought the co-captaincy model with natural leaders like David and Lukhan would really suit this team and what we represent," Kiss said.

"This week has been building nicely and the boys have put a lot of time into getting to know each other.

"In forming new bonds many of them have discovered they have more in common than they originally thought.

"We have named an experienced, powerful starting side for Saturday and we know our bench will make an impact when they get their opportunity."

The Lions will name their 23 later Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand have not combined in the same team since 1989, but the AUNZ fixture may not have such a long-term hiatus if this game is a success in Adelaide.

AUNZ INVITATIONAL XV

Shaun Stevenson, AJ Lam, Ngani Laumape, David Havili, Marika Koroibete, Tane Edmed, Folau Fakatava; Hoskins Sotutu, Pete Samu, Shannon Frizell, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Aidan Ross.

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu'a, George Dyer, Matt Philip, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Pillips, Jock Campbell.