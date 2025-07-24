Open Extended Reactions

The Wallabies have more punch up front for the second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne, with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton added to the starting side for Saturday's night's clash at the MCG.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt unveiled his matchday 23 on Thursday afternoon, with two-time reigning John Eales Medalist Valetini and 2023 Rugby World Cup captain Skelton welcome sights on the teamsheet.

The Brumbies back-rower was sorely missed in last week's 27-19 defeat in Brisbane, with Australia held to a paltry 79 first-half run metres, which was largely why they fell 12 points behind at the break.

But the Brumbies enforcer should improve the Wallabies' ball-carrying considerably, and lay the platform for a backline that is unchanged from last week. It also marks a return home for the Melbournian, after he first began playing rugby with local club Harlequins.

Skelton, meanwhile, last played for the Wallabies against Scotland in Edinburgh last year, the La Rochelle lock's huge frame set to bolster the Wallabies' maul and add another key ball-carrying option alongside Valetini.

The experienced duo is joined up front by Waratahs hooker Dave Porecki, with the former Test captain replacing Matt Faessler in the front-row after the Queenslander looked underdone in Brisbane and struggled with his lineout targets.

"Yeah, it's great. Some of those decisions were made harder by what the bench did last week," Schmidt told reporters on Thursday afternoon. "I think Tom Hooper is very unlucky to miss out, but Will and his experience just allows us to have a look at something slightly different this week, because I thought Tom came off the bench and did really well.

"Will has accumulated that experience, he knows what it's like to play these players, he's played them regularly, and he's won against them regularly, certainly in Europe, in the big European games that they've played... the experience that Bobby [Valetini] brings in, and he probably brings confidence to other players as well, because of his experience and his ability to take the ball forward."

Elsewhere, Schmidt resisted calls to bring Reds scrum-half Tate McDermott into the run-on side to partner with his Queensland teammate Tom Lynagh, with the Kiwi instead retaining Jake Gordon in the No. 9 jersey.

Rob Valetini bolsters the Wallabies starting side for the second Test against the Lions in Melbourne this weekend WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

The backline remains unchanged from Brisbane as a result, with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii lining up in the midfield for what will be their fifth Test start as a centre pairing.

Schmidt has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench in Melbourne with lock Jeremy Williams joined by Langi Gleeson, who also missed last week's defeat through injury. Tom Hooper drops off last week's replacement list, so too Andrew Kellaway with McDermott and Ben Donaldson providing backline cover.

Last week's debutant Nick Champion de Crespigny drops out of the squad altogether because of Valetini's return.

Asked whether his side needed to take inspiration from the First Nations-Pasifika XV, who took the fight up to the Lions on Tuesday night, Schmidt said the Wallabies didn't intend to be on the backfoot last week.

"We don't want to be nice, and we don't want to be submissive," the Wallabies coach said. "I think one of the risks, I thought the First Nations Pasifika team did a fantastic job, but after 31 minutes, they've conceded 13 linebreaks. If we do that in a Test match, we could be a lot further behind than the FNP team were on Tuesday evening.

"So we've got to make sure we get the balance right, that some of that aggressive line speed that they brought, we've got to bring that, but we've also got to make sure that it's connected because when you leak like that and they can play in behind you, then it's very hard to get back in front of them. So 13 linebreaks to two, after 30 minutes, we can't afford to have that stat."

The Lions are fronting up for their second game in the space of five days, after Tuesday's night's 24-19 win over the First Nations-Pasifika XV.

But only four players are backing up from that bench, all of whom are coming off the bench this weekend. Lions coach Andy Farrell was forced into two changes with Ollie Chessum and Bundee Aki coming in for Joe McCarthy and Sione Tuipulotu respectively, while Andrew Porter starts ahead of Ellis Genge in the front-row.

The tourists will attempt to do what they have been unable to in their past two tours of Australia and win the second Test in Melbourne. But this will be the team's first ever look at the MCG, with the second Test having been played across town at Marvel Stadium in 2001 and 2013.

WALLABIES TEAM FOR SECOND TEST

Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

HOW FIRST NATIONS-PASIFIKA XV SHOWED WALLABIES THE WAY

WALLABIES REJECT WOOWDARD'S LOSING MENTALITY CALL