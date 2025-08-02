Sam Bruce breaks down how Australia were able to handle the wet conditions better in their 22-12 victory over the British and Irish Lions. (1:47)

SYDNEY -- Last week it was Jac Morgan, this week it was Dan Sheehan.

But when the British and Irish Lions back-rower's clean-out was deemed legal enough to help secure his side a first series win since 2013, his teammate's effort saw him cited early Sunday morning [AEST] by World Rugby independent citing office Adrien Menez.

The Lions were unable to complete a clean sweep of the Wallabies as they fell 22-12 to a committed Australia side that this time did not let a healthy 15-0 slip, Joe Schmidt's men instead completing the job on a wild night at Accor Stadium.

A 38-minute weather delay, because of lightning that threatened the Olympic precinct, could have derailed Australia's pursuit of victory when they led 8-0 as first James Ryan was carted from the field because of a sickening head knock and then play was halted. But the Wallabies instead seemed to use the break the better and again set course for a morale-boosting victory.

That they were able to do it after losing another young No. 10, this time Tom Lynagh to what looked like a dangerous clean-out from Lions hooker Sheehan, will only add to the satisfaction.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt later lauded his young No. 10's toughness but when he had last week slammed the decision not to penalize Morgan's clean-out, this time the Kiwi chose not to throw fuel on the fire.

How the incident was missed by Television Match Official Marius Jonker should be front of mind for World Rugby and the match review officials, as vision of Sheehan clattering into a defenseless Lynagh with his right shoulder quicky spread across social media.

Lynagh was taken from the field for a head injury assessment just before halftime and did not return thereafter.

"I haven't really had a good look at it. The game finished, I've got massive respect for Dan and there [are] a few things like that that will happen in a really physical contest," Schmidt told reporters after fulltime.

"Because you didn't have anywhere else to go tonight. With the rain coming down, we tried to play a bit I felt in that first 30 minutes and we did okay a couple of times, but it was very hard to play just with how tough the ball was.

"For us with Tom, he is still a young kid and we'll try to look after him and make sure that he's fully fit on the back of getting that knock."

While TMO Jonker missed Sheehan's hit on Lynagh despite the No. 10 being brought from the field for an HIA, the South African chose to interject after several other far less necessary incidents.

Tom Lynagh departs the third Test in Sydney for an HIA that he did not return from Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

One of those was to highlight a loose ball from a Lions turnover not long after the weather resumption, when Wallabies scrum-half Nic White was able to disrupt the visitors' backline movement.

The players, fans and even referee Nika Amashukeli seemed bemused as to what exactly Jonker was trying to highlight.

"Yeah, again, I get the fine-tooth comb out and I go through the game post [for another look]," Schmidt added when asked about the role of the TMO in rugby.

"In live, we didn't see Tom's incident and it was probably a little bit later that we got a glimpse of it and that's all I've seen so far, so I'd rather not comment on it until I've seen it [properly].

"But there's always a difficulty for a TMO, I guess. He's watching in the main TV broadcast and then if he doesn't pick it up there, then he doesn't access the other angles because everything's happening so quickly."

Lions coach Andy Farrell said "he had not seen that back" when asked about Sheehan's incidents and then noted that there was "all sorts of rugby incidents that we could pull apart."

Sheehan's citing will be heard on Sunday [AES], in line with World Rugby's "expedited off-field sanction process.