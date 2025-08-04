Open Extended Reactions

The British & Irish Lions series is over with the tourists prevailing 2-1 in an epic series that saw controversy, lightning delays and some incredible rugby in front of over 400k spectators across Australia. But as one series draws to a close another quickly comes upon us with the Rugby Championship kicking off from August 17 in South Africa.

Current champions the Springboks will play host to the Wallabies for the opening two rounds with the All Blacks heading to South America to face the Pumas in a two-match mini tour. South Africa will then hit the road taking on the All Blacks in New Zealand while the Wallabies will return home to host Argentina.

The Springboks ran away with the series in 2024 winning five of their six matches while the Wallabies will be determined to build on their final Lions Test win and redeem themselves from last year's poor TRC results, where they finished with just one victory.

This will also be the last TRC tournament until 2027 with the World Rugby Nations Championship set to take place from July 2026.

Read on for everything you need to know, including squad lists, fixtures and how to watch.

OVERVIEW

Date: 16 August - 4 October 2025

Defending champions: South Africa

Most titles: New Zealand (20)

First season: 1996 (known as the Tri Nations), 2012 (The Rugby Championship)

First title: New Zealand

SQUADS

Argentina

Forwards: Bautista Bernasconi, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Nicolas D'Amorim, Pedro Delgado, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grandona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Mayco Vivas, Boris Wenger.

Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Simon Benitez Cruz, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Benjamin Elizalde, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrgio Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Ignacio Mendy, Agustin Moyano, Justo Piccardo, Geronimo Prisciantelli

Coach: Felipe Conteponi

Australia centre Len Ikitau runs the ball into the Argentia defence. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Australia

Forwards:

Backs:

Coach: Joe Schmidt

New Zealand

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie McAlister, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'I, Fabian Holland, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Dmaian McKenzie, Anton Leinert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury Cover: George Bower, Tevita Mafileo, Josh Lord, Finaly Christie, Kyle Preston, Leroy Carter.

Unavailable due to injury: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.

Coach: Scott Robertson

South Africa

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese.

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

Coach: Rassie Erasmus

Anton Lienert-Brown continues to apply pressure on the first-choice All Blacks midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane Hannah Peters/Getty Images

FIXTURES

Round 1:

Saturday, August 16

Springboks vs. Wallabies, Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:10am AEST [3:10am NZST, 5:10pm RSA, 12:10pm ARG]

Pumas vs. All Blacks, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, 7:10am AEST [9:10am NZST, 11:10pm RSA, 6:10pm ARG]

Round 2:

Saturday, August 23

Springboks vs. Wallabies, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 1:10am AEST [3:10am NZST, 5:10pm RSA, 12:10pm ARG]

Pumas vs. All Blacks, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, 7:10am AEST [9:10am NZST, 11:10pm RSA, 6:10pm ARG]

Round 3:

Saturday, September 6

Wallabies vs. Pumas, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 2:30pm AEST [4:10pm NZST, 6.30am SA, 1:30am ARG]

All Blacks vs. Springboks, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm AEST [7:05pm NZT, 9:05am RSA, 4:05am ARG]

Round 4:

Saturday, September 13

Wallabies vs. Pumas, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 2:00pm AEST [5:00pm NZST, 6:00am SA, 1am ARG]

All Blacks vs. Springboks, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm AEST [7:05pm NZT, 9:05am RSA, 4:05am ARG]

Round 5:

Saturday, September 27

All Blacks vs. Wallabies, Eden Park, Auckland, 3:05pm AEST [5:05pm NZST, 7:05am RSA, 2:05am ARG]

Springboks vs. Pumas, Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 1:10am AEST [7:05pm NZST, 5:05pm RSA, 12pm ARG]

Round 6:

Saturday, October 4

Wallabies vs. All Blacks, Optus Stadium Perth, 7:45pm AEST [5:45pm AWST, 9:05pm NZST, RSA, ARG]

Pumas vs. Springboks, Twickenham Stadium, London, 11pm AEST [1am NZST, 2pm BST, 3pm RSA, 10am ARG]

The Springboks will come to Auckland later this year with a goal to end the All Blacks 31-year unbeaten run at Eden Park RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

HOW TO WATCH

9Now/Stan Sport (Australia); Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand); ESPN on Disney+ (Argentina); Sky Sports/Now (UK and Ireland); NZR+ (various countries across Europe); FloRugby and Flo Sports app (USA)

Previous winners

Formerly the Tri-nations before Argentina were introduced to the tournament from 2011, the title has been shared across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa with Argentina yet to win the illustrious title. The All Blacks, meanwhile, have dominated the tournament, claiming nine of the last 12 titles.

2012: New Zealand

2013: New Zealand

2014: New Zealand

2015: Australia

2016: New Zealand

2017: New Zealand

2018: New Zealand

2019: South Africa

2021: New Zealand

2022: New Zealand

2023: New Zealand

2024: South Africa