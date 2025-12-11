Open Extended Reactions

Jac Morgan is set to join Gloucester. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Gloucester are closing in on the signing of Wales captain Jac Morgan, sources have told ESPN.

Morgan, 25, could also be joined at Gloucester by Wales hooker Dewi Lake. Both have captained Wales but with uncertainty shrouding the future of their region the Ospreys, the duo are on the verge of agreeing a move to the Gallagher Prem.

But it's Morgan whose move is further along, with sources expecting him to sign a three-year deal at Kingsholm. The flanker won two caps for the British & Irish Lions in the summer and is regarded as one of the premier opensides in European rugby. News of the move will come as a bitter blow for the Welsh Rugby Union, who are trying to keep their best talent in the Welsh system.

The Ospreys are one of two regions along with the Scarlets who are at risk under the WRU's plans to cut Welsh sides from four to three. Morgan has spoken passionately in the past of his love for the Ospreys, but with there being no guarantees the team will exist in the coming years, he appears to have put his faith with Gloucester.

Morgan has 24 Wales caps, but will be eligible to play for the national side despite falling short of the 25-cap rule. That rule was brought into place stating that Wales players who play for a team outside the Welsh system must have hit that threshold to be picked for the national side, but Morgan's two Lions caps take him to 26.

If Lake also completes the move, he is already past the 25-cap threshold.