40-player Wallabies squad named for Sydney camp

Uncapped prop Massimo De Lutiis has earned his way back into the Wallabies 40-player squad after a fractured wrist ended his Super Rugby Pacific season early and ruled out his chances of a Test debut earlier this year.

The young prop garnered plenty of attention after he was first named in a wider Wallabies squad in 2024 before he had made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds but impressed when starting for an Australia XV against England A late last year.

Massimo De Lutiis played for Australia A during their Northern Hemisphere tour Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

De Lutiis is the only uncapped player named in the group with the remaining all featuring at some stage through the 20025 season.

The group also includes injured halfback Tate McDermott, who suffered a hamstring tear in the Wallabies loss to the All Blacks in Auckland, and Tom Wright, who ruptured his ACL in the Wallabies 30-22 loss to the Springboks in Cape Town.

The group will assemble in Sydney for three days on Hanuary 5 before returning to their respective Super Rugby Pacific clubs ahead of the 2026 season.

The camp will feature physical and medical testing following the players' return from annual leave and will also involve a debrief of the 2025 Test season that included 10 losses from 15 Tests.

The squad will not assemble again until after the SRP season with the group set to play 14 Tests across the 2026 season, including the inaugural Nations Championship series that will see the Wallabies host Ireland, Italy and France across three Tests before facing England, Wales and Scotland in November.

"The couple of days we have together in early January will provide a final opportunity to look back on, and to learn from, a demanding 2025 Test campaign," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said.

"It also provides a chance to complete some national testing and check in with the players from a medical perspective before they return to their Super Rugby Pacific clubs ahead of the 2026 season."

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Massimo De Lutiis, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs

Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Khalani Thomas, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.