The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicked off the 2024 college football season with an upset win vs. the Florida State Seminoles.

Check out the 10 biggest college football point-spread upsets over the past 30 years.

1. Howard Bison (+45.5) over UNLV Rebels

Sept. 2, 2017

It's only fitting that the biggest upset in college football history would happen in Las Vegas. For a team to win as 45.5-point underdogs, there needs to be a star performance and Howard's Caylin Newton filled that role. Caylin, brother of Heiman Trophy and NFL MVP winner Cam Newton, ran for 190 yards and two scores, including the final touchdown of the game that gave Howard the three-point win.

Final score: Howard 43, UNLV 40

2. Stanford Cardinal (+40.5) over USC Trojans

Oct. 6, 2007

These two programs were miles apart in terms of success entering this game. After going 1-11 in 2006, Stanford was in its first season under Jim Harbaugh while No. 2 USC was seeking a third national title in five years. The Cardinal hung around thanks to five USC turnovers and eventually made the Trojans pay. Tavita Pritchard's 10-yard touchdown pass to Mark Bradford with less than a minute left gave Stanford the improbable one-point win.

Final score: Stanford 24, USC 23

3. Syracuse Orange (+37) over Louisville Cardinals

Sept. 22, 2007

Syracuse had lost its first three games of the 2007 season by an average of 28.7 points and was taking on a ranked Louisville team that had won 20 straight at home. But none of that mattered on this day. After entering as 37-point underdogs, the Orange took a 38-21 lead in the fourth quarter before holding on to win by three.

Final score: Syracuse 38, Louisville 35