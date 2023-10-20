NBA Championship odds: Is this the year of the Phoenix Suns?

The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24 with Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets facing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosting the new-look Phoenix Suns led by Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Over the next few days plenty of bets will be placed on NBA futures as fans prepare for another exciting season of basketball. The Boston Celtics (+389) have the shortest odds to lift the Larry O' Brien trophy at the end of the season with the Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard behind them at +400. The Nuggets have the third-shortest odds at +420 with the Phoenix Suns (+600) and Golden State Warriors (+850) rounding out the top five.
Here are all the NBA championship, division and conference odds for the 2023-24 season.
All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
NBA Championship Futures Market
NBA Conference Winner Markets
NBA Division Winner Markets