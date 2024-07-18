Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Phoenix's Brittney Griner and New York's Jonquel Jones are among the biggest names who will participate in the WNBA's special competitions Friday during the league's All-Star weekend.

The WNBA also announced Wednesday that Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, the first coach and general manager of the Mercury, will coach the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday against the national team led by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

However, the league's Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest won't include a handful of the league's most popular players, including Indiana's Caitlin Clark, Chicago's Angel Reese and New York's Sabrina Ionescu.

The Skills Challenge will include Griner, teammate Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta's Allisha Gray, Connecticut's Marina Mabrey and Indiana's Erica Wheeler. The 3-point Contest includes Jones, Gray, Mabrey, Washington's Stefanie Dolson and Minnesota's Kayla McBride.

Griner is the only member of the U.S. Olympic team who will participate in either competition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.