          Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas thrilled to meet Indiana Fever

          • ESPN staffAug 29, 2024, 03:02 PM

          Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had some notable fans in the stands Wednesday night.

          Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, fresh off winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Games, and sprinter Gabrielle Thomas, who won three golds, were on hand to watch the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80.

          After the game, the Fever squad met Biles and Thomas and posed for pictures, prompting both Olympians to comment on the experience.

          Wednesday night's game was historic for the Fever. Clark hit her 86th 3-pointer, breaking the WNBA rookie record of 85 set by Rhyne Howard in 2022.