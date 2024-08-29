Caitlin Clark makes a behind-the-back move and hits her 86th trey of the season, a new WNBA rookie record. (0:26)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had some notable fans in the stands Wednesday night.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, fresh off winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Games, and sprinter Gabrielle Thomas, who won three golds, were on hand to watch the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80.

After the game, the Fever squad met Biles and Thomas and posed for pictures, prompting both Olympians to comment on the experience.

EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾 https://t.co/TSLJQRAkRJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2024

First WNBA game of many! Had so much fun supporting these stars 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OjeujDSaTG — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) August 29, 2024

Wednesday night's game was historic for the Fever. Clark hit her 86th 3-pointer, breaking the WNBA rookie record of 85 set by Rhyne Howard in 2022.