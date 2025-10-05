        <
        >

          Chad Gable biography, WWE titles and career accolades

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN
          Oct 5, 2025, 03:57 PM

          Chad Gable

          • D.O.B.: March 8, 1986

          • Billed height: 5-foot-8

          • Billed weight: 202 pounds

          • Billed from: Minneapolis, Minnesota

          • Signature moves: Grand Amplitude, Ankle Lock

          • Catchphrase: "Ready, Willing and Gable."

          • WWE main roster debut: Aug. 2, 2016

          • College: Northern Michigan University

          WWE Accolades

          • Two-time Raw tag team champion (with Bobby Roode; with Otis); first win on Dec. 10, 2018 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Jason Jordan); won on Dec. 27, 2016 (SmackDown Live)

          • One-time NXT tag team champion (with Jordan); won on April 1, 2016 (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

          • One-time WWE Speed champion

          Other Notes

          • High school wrestling state champion at St. Michael-Albertville High School in Albertville, Minnesota

          • Earned a victory in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trial finals (Greco-Roman wrestling) and participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics where he also earned a victory in the qualification round.