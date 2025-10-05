Chad Gable biography, WWE titles and career accolades

Chad Gable
D.O.B.: March 8, 1986
Billed height: 5-foot-8
Billed weight: 202 pounds
Billed from: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Signature moves: Grand Amplitude, Ankle Lock
Catchphrase: "Ready, Willing and Gable."
WWE main roster debut: Aug. 2, 2016
College: Northern Michigan University
WWE Accolades
Two-time Raw tag team champion (with Bobby Roode; with Otis); first win on Dec. 10, 2018 (Monday Night Raw)
One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Jason Jordan); won on Dec. 27, 2016 (SmackDown Live)
One-time NXT tag team champion (with Jordan); won on April 1, 2016 (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
One-time WWE Speed champion
Other Notes
High school wrestling state champion at St. Michael-Albertville High School in Albertville, Minnesota
Earned a victory in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trial finals (Greco-Roman wrestling) and participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics where he also earned a victory in the qualification round.