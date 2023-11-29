        <
          AEW Profile - Bryan Danielson

          Nov 29, 2023, 05:00 PM

          Bryan Danielson

          • D.O.B.: May 22, 1981

          • Billed from: Aberdeen, Washington

          • Billed height: 5-foot-10

          • Billed weight: 210 pounds

          • Signature moves: "Yes Lock", "Running Knee"

          • Catchphrase: "Yes! Yes! Yes!", "No! No! No!"

          • WWE main roster debut: May 10, 2010

          AEW Accolades

          • Debuted at the All Out pay-per-view on Sep. 5, 2021

          WWE Accolades

          • Four-time WWE champion; first win on December 18, 2011 (TLC)

          • One-time Intercontinental champion; on March 29, 2015 (WrestleMania 31)

          • One-time United States champion; won on Sept. 19, 2010 (Night of Champions)

          • One-time WWE tag team champion (with Kane); won on Sept. 16, 2012 (Night of Champions)

          • One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Rowan); won on May 7, 2019 (SmackDown)

          • Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2011)

          • Twelve-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2013)

          Other Notes

          • Married to former WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella

          • Won Libby Award from PETA in 2012 for Most Animal-Friendly Athlete

          • January 12, 2012 was named 'Daniel Bryan Day' by Yakima, Washington Mayor Micah Cawley