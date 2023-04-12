        <
          WWE Profile: Raquel Rodriguez

          Raquel Rodriguez, middle, paired up with Liv Morgan, left, to become WWE women's tag team champions on April 10 at Monday Night Raw. WWE
          5:30 PM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Raquel Rodriguez

          • D.O.B.: Jan. 12, 1991

          • Billed from: Rio Grande Valley, Texas

          • Billed height: 6-foot-0

          • Billed weight: 177 pounds

          • Signature Moves: Tejana Bomb

          • Nicknames: La Reina de NXT

          • Catchphrase: "This is my brutality"

          • WWE main roster debut: April 8, 2022

          WWE accolades

          • Two-time WWE women's tag team champion; won on April 10, 2023 (Monday Night Raw); current champion

          • One-time NXT women's champion

          • Two-time NXT women's tag team champion (with Dakota Kai)

          • Winner of Women's Dusty Rhodes tag team classic (2021, with Dakota Kai)