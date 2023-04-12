WWE Profile: Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez
D.O.B.: Jan. 12, 1991
Billed from: Rio Grande Valley, Texas
Billed height: 6-foot-0
Billed weight: 177 pounds
Signature Moves: Tejana Bomb
Nicknames: La Reina de NXT
Catchphrase: "This is my brutality"
WWE main roster debut: April 8, 2022
WWE accolades
Two-time WWE women's tag team champion; won on April 10, 2023 (Monday Night Raw); current champion
One-time NXT women's champion
Two-time NXT women's tag team champion (with Dakota Kai)
Winner of Women's Dusty Rhodes tag team classic (2021, with Dakota Kai)