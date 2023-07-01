WWE Money in the Bank: Live results and analysis

Check out the best highlights from WWE's Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. (2:32)

Who will earn their shot for a world championship match?

Money In The Bank is finally here, as WWE's signature ladder match pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London. There will be two MITB suitcases up for grabs, one for the women's division and the other for the men's, as the winner of each event will be locked into a world title shot of their choosing at any time they wish to cash in.

Also on the line in England are the world heavyweight championship and women's tag team championship belts: Seth "Freakin" Rollins and. Finn Bálor will settle their feud with Rollins' heavyweight title up for grabs, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for their tag titles.

Finally, arguably the greatest family in the history of wrestling continues to battle with inner turmoil as The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what has been deemed a Bloodline Civil War tag match.

Which superstars will hold the briefcases after Saturday night? How many current champions will leave O2 with their belts?

Marc Raimondi and Eddie Maisonet III analyze all seven match on the card.